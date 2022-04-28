April 28, 2022

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

CONTACT: Jennifer Bruce (Jennifer.bruce@arkansas.gov • 501.371.2600)

AR SHIIP Days to Provide Medicare Information to Arkansas Seniors

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Arkansas Insurance Commissioner Alan McClain today released the following statement announcing the locations and dates of informational Medicare events held in conjunction with the Arkansas Insurance Department’s Senior Health Insurance Information Program (AR SHIIP):

“These events should be on every Arkansas senior's to-do list so that they can make the best possible decisions regarding their Medicare needs. Our AR SHIIP staff will be all over the eastern portion of the state during the month of May to provide Arkansans with important information and assistance, and the staff looks forward to visiting with seniors and their families.”

AR SHIIP will be sailing for the month of May in honor of “Older Americans Month”, sponsoring events at various senior centers throughout eastern Arkansas. The first event will take place Friday, April 29 at the Bryant Senior Center in Bryant, Arkansas.

"AR SHIIP is a firm believer that Senior Centers are an asset to the local community," said AR SHIIP Director Carroll Astin. "As we start moving out of the pandemic, we hope that events like AR SHIIP Days will rejuvenate attendance at the Senior Centers. Many people have been isolated for two years, so we believe it’s time to get out and re-join the community."

AR SHIIP Days are designed to reach and engage individuals located in urban and rural areas and offer free, confidential, unbiased, and educational information regarding Medicare.

Dates and locations of AR SHIIP Days are listed below:

AR SHIIP provides one-on-one counseling and information for Arkansans eligible for Medicare. All services are free, unbiased, and confidential. For more information, call 1-800-224-6330 toll-free or visit https://www.shiipar.com/.

#

About the Arkansas Insurance Department:

The Arkansas Insurance Department, a division of the Arkansas Department of Commerce, was created on March 7, 1917, by an Act of the Arkansas General Assembly. For more information on the Arkansas Insurance Department, please visit http://insurance.arkansas.gov, follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/ARInsuranceDept and Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/ArkansasInsuranceDepartment.