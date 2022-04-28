Submit Release
News Search

There were 848 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,071 in the last 365 days.

Court system releases 2021 Juvenile Court Annual Report

The 2021 Juvenile Court Annual Report for the North Dakota Court System has been posted. The Juvenile Court Annual Report looks specifically at referrals to juvenile court, disposition of juvenile cases, and specific programs with the juvenile court offices across the state.

This year’s report includes an explanation of changes to the Uniform Juvenile Court Act that were approved during the 2021 legislative session along with data fact sheets on all referrals, disposition of delinquent cases, detention and attendant care admissions, and Child in Need of Protection and Termination of Parental Rights filings.

Download the 2021 Juvenile Court Annual Report.

You just read:

Court system releases 2021 Juvenile Court Annual Report

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.