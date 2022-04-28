Court system releases 2021 Juvenile Court Annual Report

The 2021 Juvenile Court Annual Report for the North Dakota Court System has been posted. The Juvenile Court Annual Report looks specifically at referrals to juvenile court, disposition of juvenile cases, and specific programs with the juvenile court offices across the state.

This year’s report includes an explanation of changes to the Uniform Juvenile Court Act that were approved during the 2021 legislative session along with data fact sheets on all referrals, disposition of delinquent cases, detention and attendant care admissions, and Child in Need of Protection and Termination of Parental Rights filings.

Download the 2021 Juvenile Court Annual Report.