Inflamade, Partner of US Pain Foundation and Abilities Expo Nationwide Launches New Vegan Deep Sleep Gummies

California Brand Inflamade has been helping people treat pain since 2014 with first Paraben-Free CBD Cream, releasing a Vegan CBD CBN Gummy for better sleep

We are happy to work with the Abilities Expo and the US Pain foundation to give back to those who need relief. The expos are always humbling after seeing smiles of products impacted in a positive way.” — Phillip Silverstein, CEO of Inflamade

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, April 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Inflamade®, a natural health brand made for athletes, those in the Abilities community, and everyone in between, renowned for its Paraben free CBD Cream with over 20+ uses, recently partnered with the US Pain Foundation, sponsoring the Pediatric Pain Warrior Family Summer Camp June 19-23 outside of San Antonio, TX. With 0% THC, Inflamade products are safe for kids and trusted by parents nationwide that need help falling asleep after a tough day.

The US Pain Foundation helps those with chronic pain find solutions and provides resources to different clinics, events, caregivers, and products that can improve the daily lives of the 50 Million Americans battling chronic pain every day.

Inflamade’s full product line is drug test safe, including CBD oils for sleep, stress, and pain management, and the release of their new Deep Sleep Vegan Gummies.

The brand's unique Deep Healing Pain Cream + formulation provides a solution to chronic pain and daily discomfort, a four year partner of the Abilities Expo Nationwide to help those with severe pain issues. The Abilities.com expo travels the country to improve the lives of individuals and families living with disabilities, providing healthcare solutions, and wellness products.

Co-founder Philip Silverstein is a retired athlete who has suffered through numerous surgeries and injuries. His 'aha' moment for the product came after dealing with lingering football injuries, when he found relief with CBD and used it daily and religiously for the last 10 years. Since it was not widely accepted and available while playing, he quickly realized the product's game-changing abilities to help others get off harmful and addictive prescriptions, while recovering quicker with proper sleep.

Silverstein says, “Our entire family uses our products, from my grandmother daily for arthritis and carpal tunnel to my mother nightly for ideal sleep before her early morning runs. Professional athletes, doctors, police, and business professionals are trusting Inflamade for their daily CBD needs as we lab test everything for cleanliness and potency- showing 0.0% THC across the board and instilling peace of mind."

Inflamade’s latest product, Deep Sleep CBD + CBN Vegan Gummies combines the power of CBD + CBN and works to put your mind at ease and sleep restfully throughout the night. With 20mg CBD + 5mg CBN, and 3mg Melatonin per watermelon gummy, 1 - 2 is the perfect amount to help most adults fall and stay asleep. All products are lab tested to ensure 0% THC and 100% Drug Test Safe.

The compounds CBD and CBN have different impacts on the body, but when combined, can aid in alleviating restless nights and insomnia. CBD is the most-widely used compound of the two and is found in cannabis and hemp plants. Its anti-inflammatory and pain-relieving properties can be added to everything from beauty products, to food, to tinctures found at Inflamade.

The popularity of CBN has continued to grow in recent years due to the potential benefits in aiding sleep and alleviating pain.

The new CBD + CBN gummies are engineered to help with REM sleep. Plus, melatonin is essential for inducing sleep and healing and relieving pain. According to the National Pain Report, melatonin may reduce pain and insomnia in patients suffering from fibromyalgia, a natural hormone that helps the body regulate sleep and wake cycles.

Vegan, gluten-free and made with the highest quality CO2-extracted CBD, working naturally with the body, Inflamade CBD gummies enhance the healing process to soothe joint and muscle discomfort.

Inflamade.com ships directly to your doorstep, with free shipping in the USA, retailing at $70 for 30 gummies.

