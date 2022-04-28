Paving Project to Start Next Week on Fredonia Road in Mercer County

​A resurfacing project that will give motorists a smoother ride on more than six miles of Fredonia Road (Route 1004) in the Borough of Stoneboro, and Fairview, Lake and Sandy Lake townships, Mercer County is scheduled to start on Monday.

The project will include paving of 6.29 miles of roadway from the Airport Road (Route 2015) in Fairview Township to Hendersonville Road (Route 2021) in Sandy Lake Township. Work will include milling, paving, base repair, and updated guiderail, drainage and pavement markings.

Construction is expected to begin May 2, 2022, weather permitting, and is expected to be completed by early July 2022.

Motorists may encounter lane restrictions with traffic controlled by flaggers. Drivers should be alert for traffic pattern shifts and lane restrictions.

The contractor is Lindy Paving of New Galilee, PA. The contract cost is $1,495,877.13, which is to be paid with entirely with state funds.

PennDOT urges motorists to slow down when driving in work zones, and also to be alert to changing conditions, avoid distractions and to pay attention to signs and flaggers. Drive responsibly in work zones for your safety and the safety of the workers.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Crawford, Erie, Forest, Mercer, Venango, and Warren counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District1.

Information about infrastructure in District 1, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.pa.gov/D1Results. Find PennDOT's planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

Follow local PennDOT news on Twitter and like the department on Facebook.

MEDIA CONTACT: Jill Harry, 814-678-5035

# # #