Route 3069 West Liberty Avenue Utility Work Begins Tonight in Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing water line work on Route 3069 (West Liberty Avenue) in the City of Pittsburgh, Allegheny County will begin tonight, Thursday, April 28 weather permitting.

Lane restrictions will occur on West Liberty Avenue between the South Busway ramp and Route 51 (Saw Mill Run Boulevard) weeknights from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. through late May. Crews from Pennsylvania American Water will conduct water line service transfer work.

PennDOT is not involved in this work and is providing this information as a public service announcement only. For further information contact Glenn Wykoff at 412-537-2286.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

