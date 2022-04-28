Texas Homeowner Assistance Fund provides $19.2M in assistance, serves 2,800 households

(AUSTIN) – The Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs (TDHCA) today announced it has distributed $19.2 million to more than 2,800 households for past due mortgage payments and related housing expenses through its Texas Homeowner Assistance Fund (TXHAF). Through TXHAF, qualified homeowners financially impacted by the pandemic may receive up to $40,000 for past due mortgage payment assistance, and up to $25,000 to pay past due property taxes, property insurance, and delinquent homeowner association and/or condo association fees.

TXHAF assistance is designed to help homeowners avoid mortgage delinquencies, defaults, foreclosures, and help prevent the displacement of homeowners experiencing financial hardship after January 21, 2020. Homeowners in need of assistance can learn more and apply at www.TexasHomeownerAssistance.com.

TXHAF is available to Texas homeowners meeting the following criteria:

Delinquent on one or more of mortgage loan, property tax, property insurance, and/or HOA association fee payments

Household income at or below 100% Area Median Income

Own and occupy a home in Texas as a primary residence

Experienced a qualified financial hardship after January 21, 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic

BY THE NUMBERS

The following information provides performance data of TXHAF, as of TBD.

Nearly $20 million paid or in the process of being paid

paid or in the process of being paid More than 2,800 households approved for assistance

for assistance Of the total assistance paid, $11.3 million provided to pay past due property taxes

provided to pay Average assistance paid equals approximately $6,900

Assistance paid in Bexar, Dallas, Harris and Hidalgo counties each exceed $1 million and more.

In preparation for applying for TXHAF funds, homeowners should be prepared to provide required documentation such as proof of identification, proof of income, past due mortgage statements, and/or property tax statements, insurance statements, and/or HOA statements. Other federally required documentation may be requested.

A public dashboard reporting on TXHAF demographic information is available at TexasHomeownerAssistance.com. Additional information such as Frequently Asked Questions or to find the 2021 Homeowner Assistance Fund income limits for a specific area of the state can also be found on the TXHAF website. For additional assistance, homeowners can contact the TXHAF call center at 1-833-651-3874.