Kepler Carbon ReCapture Salutes XPRIZE Carbon Removal $1 Million Milestone Award Winners
15 teams from nine countries were awarded $1M Milestone Prizes as part of the XPRIZE $50 million Carbon Removal global competition.
Congratulations to the winning teams. We look forward to seeing you in the final competition.”AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kepler Carbon ReCapture, with a diverse, global interdisciplinary team of experts from the fields of biochemistry, oceanography, and naval architecture, congratulates the 15 teams designated as $1M milestone winners in the $100M XPRIZE Carbon Removal competition.
— Debi-Lee Wilkinson, CEO for Kepler Carbon ReCapture.
XPRIZE, the leader in prize competitions to accelerate breakthroughs that benefit humanity, and the Musk Foundation announced on April 22, Earth Day, the 15 teams designated as milestone winners. Each of the 15 milestone winning teams was awarded $1M to recognize their efforts to date and support their continued work to scale solutions. The grand prize winners will be awarded $80M in 2025.
Kepler’s approach to the XPRIZE Carbon Removal Contest is applying an ocean-based, autonomous platform that extracts excess CO₂ (from air and oceans) and converts it into durable product streams that never decompose back into greenhouse gasses.
"We enjoyed the competition and camaraderie that being involved in the milestone prize brought us," she added. “We have a multifaceted solution and we invite teams to approach us for collaboration.”
The 15 milestone winners were selected from the primary solution types, including air, land, ocean and rocks.
Officially launched on Earth Day 2021, XPRIZE's Milestone Award is one step in the XPRIZE Carbon Removal four-year global competition. To win the $50 million grand prize, the winning teams must demonstrate a working solution at a scale of at least 1,000 tonnes removed per year; model their costs at a scale of 1 million tonnes per year; and show a pathway to achieving a scale of gigatonnes per year in future. All demonstrations must be validated by a third party.
The four-year XPRIZE global competition invites teams from anywhere to create and demonstrate solutions that can pull carbon dioxide directly from the atmosphere or oceans.
For more information on XPRIZE Carbon Removal, visit $100M Prize For Carbon Removal | XPRIZE Foundation.
About Kepler Carbon ReCapture:
The Kepler Carbon ReCapture (KCR) company has been built upon a team of high-caliber, multidisciplinary professionals from around the world. The submitted project is a carbon negative, marine-based solution to the challenge offered by the XPRIZE Carbon Removal Contest. In the form of solar, wind, and ocean power, nature is already providing the energy necessary to cost-effectively extract biospheric carbon dioxide, enabling KCR to extract the raw material for a multitude of industrial and durable consumer goods. The full-scale solution replicates the current scaled design to meet the IPCC goals of ten (10) gigatonnes per year by 2050.
Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/kepler-carbon-recapture
Website: https://keplerrecapture.com
