Submit Release
News Search

There were 808 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,046 in the last 365 days.

Ilham Aliyev received NATO Secretary General's Special Representative for Caucasus and Central Asia

AZERBAIJAN, April 28 - 28 april 2022, 18:00

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received NATO Secretary General's Special Representative for the Caucasus and Central Asia Javier Colomina.

Javier Colomina extended NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg’s greetings to the head of state.

President Ilham Aliyev thanked for Jens Stoltenberg’s greetings and asked Javier Colomina to extend his greetings to NATO Secretary General.

The sides recalled the Azerbaijani President's visit to NATO headquarters at the end of last year, and his meeting with the Secretary General, as well as his speech at a meeting of the North Atlantic Council as part of the visit. Azerbaijan’s participation in NATO's "Resolute Support" mission in Afghanistan was also underlined at the meeting.

During the conversation, the sides exchanged views on the process of normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia during the post-conflict period, as well as energy security, regional security issues and prospects for Azerbaijan-NATO cooperation.

You just read:

Ilham Aliyev received NATO Secretary General's Special Representative for Caucasus and Central Asia

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.