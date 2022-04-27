Submit Release
Gov. Cox and state agencies release second chapter of Utah’s Coordinated Action Plan for Water

SALT LAKE CITY (April 27, 2022) – Gov. Spencer Cox and state agencies released the second chapter of Utah’s Coordinated Action Plan for Water today. The Vibrant Communities chapter outlines conservation efforts which can, will, and should be taken by state and local government, as well as businesses, neighborhoods, and households, to ensure access to safe and reliable drinking water, and strategies to improve the quality of water as it leaves communities. 

“Water conservation must be a group effort, from families and individuals to farmers, businesses and local governments,” said Gov. Cox. “We all need to be part of our water solutions.”

“Meeting the challenge of creating a more resilient water future for our state relies on our ability to find localized solutions, prioritize sustainable growth, and make wise, multigenerational investments in our communities,” said Kim Shelley, executive director of the Department of Environmental Quality.

“Maintaining communities that are great places to live, work and play requires a holistic approach to managing water resources, including increased conservation and generational innovation,” said Brian Steed, executive director of the Department of Natural Resources.

The release schedule for the remaining two chapters can be found at gopb.utah.gov/waterplan.

Utah’s Coordinated Action Plan for Water is a collaboration between the Governor’s Office of Planning and Budget (GOPB), the Department of Natural Resources (DNR), the Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ), and the Department of Agriculture and Food (UDAF). The effort is directed by Gov. Cox and the One Utah Roadmap objective to, “Establish a statewide water cooperative action plan that prioritizes conservation, storage, agriculture preservation, and use optimization.”

