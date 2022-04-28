Sami Arp and Lucas Seyhun Interviewed by Fotis Georgiadis

Sami Arp, Founder and CEO of Largo.AI Lucas Seyhun, established one of the first coworking spaces in NYC

Sami Arp, Founder and CEO of Largo.AI. Lucas Seyhun, established one of the first coworking spaces in NYC.

“Imagination is more important than knowledge”, a quote by Einstein” — Sami Arp, Founder and CEO of Largo.AI

GREENWICH, CT, USA, April 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fotis Georgiadis, owner of the blog by his namesake, is a branding and image consultant specialist with a robust background and is a visionary interviewer. With a knack for pulling out a well-rounded interview, not only covering cutting edge technologies and corporate directions but also bringing out the personal side of the interviewee.

There are many areas of a business involved in its growth process. Marketing is one such area that may be overlooked by not utilizing the latest technologies and methods. Fotis Georgiadis not help you build just a marketing plan, but a complete roadmap that includes brand, image and marketing as a package, giving the best ROI. Contact info is below.

-

Sami Arp, Founder and CEO of Largo.AI

What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started” and why.

Divide goals into smaller targets. It is very easy to get lost within big targets. And it is very difficult to convince and motivate a team to aim for big targets without valuing the smaller steps achieved on the way.

Don’t over-trust or under-trust plans and things. Being agile with plans and people in a fast-growing company is very important for success.

Do not overstress. There will be always a Plan B, or C, that will work out. In our growth story, several times we faced very difficult challenges that made us think that we arrived at a dead-end. However, in all cases, we have found a solution, this made us realize that we were over-stressed.

Realize your limits. Finding the right talents in today’s market is not easy. Sometimes this leaves a lot of extra things on my shoulders. Having a big load on yourself is not a solution either. Temporary hiring of freelancers has been a good solution that we discovered until we make our perfect hiring.

– It is not possible to make everybody happy. In a start-up/ scale-up, we have many parties to manage. This includes employees, investors and board members that you are responsible for as a CEO. At a certain point, the main responsibility of a CEO becomes “happiness optimization.” After certain scale, I have realized that it is impossible to keep everybody happy at the same level and it became an optimization problem with no solution. It was at that time that we started to define company policies and culture in a more concrete and written manner.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

If I could inspire a movement, it would be one that would be related to “empathy”. Our differences in many cases become our weapons to create many kinds of problems; from wars, racism, mobbing, etc. AI has been used dangerously to match audiovisual content for creating feelings such as anger or hatred as we have seen in some political campaigns. In a similar, but positive fashion, why not use it as a tool to empower empathy in the media? That would perhaps make the world more peaceful.

The full interview is available here

-

Lucas Seyhun, established one of the first coworking spaces in NYC

What are your “5 Things You Need To Be A Highly Effective Public Speaker?” Please share a story or example for each.

First, have an objective in mind. What are you trying to convey exactly? What topic are you covering? Is the audience able to connect to that topic? Have you selected the right topic and the best words to reach your audience? Focus on what you need to say. You can come at any subject from multiple angles, but you should always know exactly what you want to impart from the get-go.

Second, be confident. If you exhibit discomfort, you’ll make your audience uncomfortable too — and that’s never enjoyable. Even if it means you need to practice your delivery a hundred times before you get up on that stage, then practice it 101 times. Rehearse on your own and in front of friends, family, or strangers if you have to. Just don’t get up on that stage unprepared and full of awkwardness. Show fearlessness and your audience will love you for it.

Next — and this doesn’t only apply to being a public speaker but in one-to-one speech — you have to have empathy. See yourself from a third-person point of view. That helps you focus on whether you’re being heard, if you’re telling the story properly, and if it’s easy to understand to your listeners.

Another thing is: try to make it as interesting as possible. Don’t make it monotone. You gotta crack a joke here and there, make momentary eye contact with as many attendees as possible, and most importantly, make it personal. Move around the stage if there’s room, but don’t overdo that either. Watch a bunch of top-viewed Ted Talks and take notes. Great speakers aren’t born — they’re the product of their experience, what they’ve taken in. Take it all in!

Lastly, your posture is very important. Your hand gestures are very important. Body language is where a lot of the communication happens. The tone of your voice… it just has to be natural. [...]

Complete reading the interview here

You can reach out to Fotis Georgiadis at the below-listed website, email and social media links to discuss how he can help your brand and image.

About Fotis Georgiadis

Fotis Georgiadis is the founder of DigitalDayLab. Fotis Georgiadis is a serial entrepreneur with offices in both Malibu and New York City. He has expertise in marketing, branding and mergers & acquisitions. Fotis Georgiadis is also an accomplished VC who has successfully concluded five exits. Fotis Georgiadis is also a contributor to Authority Magazine, Thrive Global & several others.

Contact and information on how to follow Fotis Georgiadis' latest interviews:

Website: http://www.fotisgeorgiadis.com

Email: fg@fotisgeorgiadis.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/fotis-georgiadis-994833103/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/FotisGeorgiadi3 @FotisGeorgiadi3

