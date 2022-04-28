Submit Release
Arrests Made in an Armed Robbery (Knife) Offense: 5300 Block of 38th Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Second District announce arrests have been made in reference to an Armed Robbery (Knife) offense that occurred on Monday, April 25, 2022, in the 5300 block of 38th Street, Northwest.

 

At approximately 2:55 pm, the suspects approached the victim at the listed location. The suspects brandished a knife and demanded the victim’s property. The suspects took property and then fled the scene. The suspects were apprehended by responding officers

 

On Monday, April 25, 2022, a 17-year old juvenile male, of Northeast, DC and a 13 year-old juvenile male, of Northwest, DC, were arrested and charged with Armed Robbery (Knife).

 

 

