Increasing demand for high-speed networks is a primary factor expected to drive growth Li-Fi Market by 2028

Li-Fi Market Size – USD 213.5 Million in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 70.1%, Market Trends –Increasing demand for indoor networking in retail industry

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Li-Fi Market covers a comprehensive overview of the Li-Fi market, future economic condition, competitive landscape mapping, supply and demand trends, and production and consumption analysis.

The Global Li-Fi market is expected to reach a market size of USD 14,913.3 Million by 2028 and register a high revenue CAGR, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing demand for high-speed networks is a primary factor expected to drive growth of the global Li-Fi market during the forecast period. Growing demand for highly secure network systems in various industries is expected to further propel global market growth during the forecast period. Increasing demand for indoor networking in the retail industry globally is another factor expected to boost growth of the global Li-Fi market growth over the forecast period.

The market intelligence reports on Li-Fi market dives deep into aspects including but not limited to the market size, growth and share across different regions to keep the stakeholders and business owners informed and help them make a wise business decision. For data-savvy product owners, sophisticated business evangelists and information-focused filed marketing personnel, looking to incorporate qualitative figures into their fundamental perspective the report presents an unrivalled statistical data on both past and future industry trends.

The report covers key points of the market, including the standards, regulations, and policy changes applied by the government on the industry for the coming years. The report encompasses thorough research carried out by the application of advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to pinpoint the growth trends and patterns. Factors likely to influence the growth of the market, current trends, opportunities,

Key Highlights of Report

Increasing LED implementation in various industries is driving revenue growth of the LED segment currently, which is expected to register a significantly high CAGR of 70.4% over the forecast period.

In terms of revenue share, the indoor networking segment is expected to lead during the forecast period due to rising application of Li-Fi-based indoor networking systems in healthcare, retail, and education sectors.

Based on end-use, the retail segment is expected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period due to increasing implementation of Li-Fi technology in retail sector to enhance shopping experience.

Due to increasing need for energy-efficient devices, and growing demand for high-speed bandwidth in countries in North America, the market in the region is expected to account for the largest market share among other regional markets during the forecast period.

The report offers a comprehensive overview of the competitive landscape and covers company profiles, production and manufacturing capacity, product portfolio, expansion strategies, and business initiatives such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, and product launches and brand promotions among others.

Prominent Players Analyzed in the Report: Oledcomm SAS, Panasonic Corporation, Signify Holding B.V., Velmenni OÜ, Renesas Electronics Corporation, PureLiFi Limited, Fsona Networks Corporation, Acuity Brands, Inc., Lucibel SA, and VLNComm Inc.

Furthermore, the report divides the Li-Fi market into key segments and sub-segments to offer an analysis of the product type and application spectrum of the industry. It also offers predictions about the segments expected to show significant growth during the projected timeline.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Li-Fi market on the basis of component, application, end-use, and region.

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2021–2028)

Photo-Detector

LEDs

Microcontroller

Optical Sensing

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2021–2028)

Underwater Communication

Standalone Tracker

Indoor Networking

Smartphone

Advance Tracker

Location-Based Services

Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2021–2028)

Healthcare

Aerospace & Defense

Education

Retail

Automotive

Government

Transportation

Consumer Electronics

Others

The study delivers real answers for questions about market segmentation by types, region and application to power the overall market research for the forecast period. Subject matter experts behind the market analysis have collaborated with some of the highly acclaimed business owners to track records and estimate what is happening in areas such as technology innovation, production volume, end-use and product pricing. Research analysts have further remodeled their approach to present a report uniquely positioned to offer unmatched information on prominent manufactures, new entrants, exiting white spaces, acquisitions and mergers, collaborations and product launches.

Regional Outlook of Fiber Optics Market:

North America (US, Canada, Mexico, etc.)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, etc.)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, etc.)

Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Egypt, Nigeria, Saudi Arabia, etc.)

Overview of the Li-Fi Market Report:

Introduction, Product Scope, Market Overview, and Opportunities

Analysis of the Manufacturers with sales, revenue, and price analysis

Comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape

Extensive profiling of the key competitors along with their business strategies and market size

Regional analysis of the market along with sales, revenue, market share, and global position

Country-wise analysis of the market along with types, applications, and manufacturing

Strategic recommendations to established players as well as new entrants

