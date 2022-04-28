Time Temperature Indicator Labels Market to Garner US$ 1.47 Bn by 2030 at 6.6% CAGR, Says FMI
EINPresswire.com/ -- The global time temperature indicator labels market has been moderately affected from 2022 to 2030, with the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic. Restrictions on production, international trade, and supply chains held back short-term growth. The global time temperature indicator labels market is projected to witness a decently consistent CAGR of 6.6% between 2022 and 2030, reaching US$ 1.47 Bn by the year 2030.
According to a new report by Future Market Insights (FMI), the market crossed US$ 862.7 Mn through 2022, with a healthy 6.6% CAGR till the end of the forecast period in 2030. According to the report, innovations in intelligent packaging solutions and enzymatic labels are support long-term developments.
In spite of the positive prospects of the time temperature indicator labels market, low awareness about time temperature indication technologies, especially in developing countries might hold back market growth.
Key Takeaways
The size of the time temperature indicator labels market is estimated to surpass US$ 776 Mn by the end of 2022, with food and drug storage and transport applications being major driving factors for the market
Pharmaceutical manufacturers will remain primary end users, while applications in food and beverage processors are expected to grow at a relatively faster rate driven by the adoption of cold supply chains
Critical time and temperature indicator technologies will account for higher demand owing to cost and weight benefits, accounting for over 80% of the market
Europe followed by North America are leading regional markets for time temperature indicator labels, supported by the presence of leading pharmaceutical players and strict regulations in terms of health and food safety
“Growing levels of domestic and international trade for perishable commodities is a major driver of the global time temperature indicator labels market. Extensive application of these labels for clinical products, seafood, and wine especially in developing countries will continue boosting the shipping of these items, in turn creating lucrative prospects for time temperature indicator labels sales” says the FMI Analyst
Competitive Landscape
Major players in the time temperature indicator labels market landscape include 3M Company, CCL Industries Inc., Temptime Corporation, Bizerba SE & Co. KG, Delta Trak Inc., Thin Film Electronics ASA, Biosynergy Inc., Evigence Sensors, Insignia Technologies Ltd., and La-Co Industries Inc. among others.
Manufacturers are increasingly relying on product development and launch strategies to incorporate novel tech advancements in addition to acquisitions, mergers, and geographical expansion to offer improved solutions and to widen their consumer base in a fragmented market landscape.
How has Covid-19 impacted the Time Temperature Indicator Labels market?
The COVID-19 pandemic did interrupt all kinds of industrial activities such as production halted. Consumers’ demand almost from all types of industries has dropped down, global trade has also been stopped between several countries etc.
The packaging market is also facing a slowdown as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak, including the effects triggered by self-isolation guidelines, manufacturer’s moving supply chains away from China, and modifying packaging materials used for essential commodities. This pandemic also affected and raised the concerns about supply chain, which has further obstructed the growth of time temperature indicator labels market.
Due to the spread of the disease, consumers have isolated themselves. However, e-commerce sector has come to the fore due to this reason.
Key Segments Covered in Time Temperature Indicator Labels Industry Research
Product Type:
Color (Only) Based
Irreversible
Reversible
Barcode Based
Label Information:
Critical Temperature Indicators (CTI)
Critical Time Temperature Indicators (CTTI)
Time Temperature Indicators (TTI)
Technology:
Microbiological
Diffusion
Polymer Based
Photochemical
Enzymatic
Others
End-use:
Pharmaceutical
Food & Beverage
Chemical & Fertilizers
Others
Region:
North America Time Temperature Indicator Labels Market
Latin America Time Temperature Indicator Labels Market
Europe Time Temperature Indicator Labels Market
East Asia Time Temperature Indicator Labels Market
South Asia Time Temperature Indicator Labels Market
Oceania Time Temperature Indicator Labels Market
Middle East & Africa (MEA) Time Temperature Indicator Labels Market
