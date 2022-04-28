Cayuga Centers Partners with Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh for National Child Abuse Prevention Month
Cayuga Centers Partners with Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh for National Child Abuse Prevention Month
Cayuga Centers partnered with Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh to offer art activities in recognition of National Child Abuse Prevention Month.PITTSBURGH, PA, US, April 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cayuga Centers, a non-profit human services agency, partnered with Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh to offer art activities in recognition of National Child Abuse Prevention Month. Hundreds of museum visitors, with the assistance of Cayuga Centers’ representatives, created artwork to display at the museum and virtually to bring awareness to the importance of families and communities working together to prevent child abuse and neglect.
“It is imperative to realize we all have a role in ensuring our community’s children have safe spaces to grow and thrive,” said Mónica Méndez, Director of Cultural Change & Community Partnerships at Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh. “We were proud to partner with Cayuga Centers on this initiative.”
Visitors to the museum from April 20-23 were able to express and show support for the cause, through the expression of arts, making and sharing emotions. Prompts such as “I feel loved when…”, “I feel safe when…”, and “My family shows love by…” were provided to create Love Letters that form a Family Resilience Rainbow, to be displayed at the museum in May. Visitors also designed take-home paper pinwheels that were photographed at the museum or shared on social media using #ThrivingFamiliesPGH and are featured at www.cayugacenters.org/Pittsburgh.
“We are grateful to Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh for partnering with us and aiding our mission to provide resources to Pittsburgh,” said Tara Skibiel, Director of Foster Care Services at Cayuga Centers Allegheny County. “The Family Resilience Rainbow encapsulates the strength of our community and demonstrates how our individual contributions come together to create a beautiful outcome.”
Cayuga Centers, providing services to help children and families in New York thrive since 1852, expanded its services to Pennsylvania recently with its newest Treatment Family Foster Care (TFFC) program in Allegheny County. The research-informed, multi-tiered team approach to rebuilding family relationships is a pillar program at Cayuga Centers that provides foster youth with a safe home, medical care, counseling, case management, and educational services. Cayuga Centers is seeking foster parents to join its program. More information can be found at www.cayugacenters.org/Pittsburgh.
ABOUT CAYUGA CENTERS
Cayuga Centers is a nationally accredited and awarded 501(c)(3) non-profit, human services agency headquartered in Auburn, NY. Founded in 1852, the agency has delivered quality services by following the agency’s core mission of helping individuals and families grow as independent, healthy, and productive citizens through quality counseling, out-of-home care, and support services. Cayuga Centers provides a continuum of support services in Delaware, Florida, Pennsylvania, and over 30 counties throughout NYS. The agency specializes in providing individualized, culturally appropriate, and trauma-informed support to diverse populations. Cayuga Centers currently serves over 10,000 individuals and families annually.
Jacalyn Lawton
Lambert
+1 918-916-1905
jlawton@lambert.com