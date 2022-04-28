Kelly Family Distributors Champions Minority-Owned Spirit Companies with Its Hands-On Approach to Branding and Marketing

The family-owned spirits distributor offers a boutique service approach, helping its clients grow their brands to new heights

ALPHARETTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- While an increasing number of minority entrepreneurs are launching wine and spirits businesses, these business owners often find it challenging to identify a distributor willing to champion their products and get them front and center on the shelves of retailers. Much of today's industry is controlled by mega-distributors who tend to side with established names, making it difficult for new brands to break onto the scene. But Kelly Family Distributors (KFD), a Black-owned spirits distributor company, is looking to change that with an aggressive growth plan and its commitment to industry innovation.

Kelly Family Distributors in Alpharetta, Georgia, was founded by Ricardo Kelly. Kelly and his team are quickly making a name for themselves as an innovative, Black-owned alcohol distribution company in Georgia. While many of today's largest distributors are focused on promoting and placing today's most recognizable beer, wine, and spirits brands, KFD takes a more hands-on boutique approach to support its clients.

“We want to be a one-stop shop for new spirit producers and existing companies,” said Ricardo Kelly, founder of Kelly Family Distributors. “We can help create, design, warehouse, distribute, and ultimately grow brands utilizing the latest marketing and sales technology and through our robust global network of stores and restaurants.”

Over the past few years, there has been a considerable increase in the number of minority-based entrepreneurs launching wine and spirits businesses. These businesses can find it challenging to find a distributor who understands their needs and dedicate the time needed to help them develop and market their brands. Because KFD is also a minority-owned business and distributor, the team understands these companies' unique challenges. The team leverages its insider insights into the industry and understanding of market demographics to position these wine and spirits brands in ways that make them attractive to consumers.

In addition to these lived business experiences and demographic insights, KFD continues to grow and foster a network of retailer relationships to increase client exposure and success. The company has also made significant investments in innovative technology to drive client success, including providing clients with monthly progress reports on brand growth. As a boutique distributor, KFD can work quickly and effectively, delivering value for their suppliers and customers based on data-driven campaigns, which sets them apart from other distributors.

As KFD continues to grow, it is also looking to expand into multiple states throughout the southeast. The brand has also gained traction worldwide and is quickly being embraced in the spirits industry across the globe, thanks to the company's success in bringing several new brands to the rapidly growing Atlanta market.

To learn more about Kelly Family Distributors, visit www.kellyfamilydistributors.com.