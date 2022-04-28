Governor Little Appoints New Member to Idaho Travel CouncilApr26

NEWS RELEASE: For Immediate Release

Governor Little Appoints New Member to Idaho Travel Council The Idaho Travel Council advises Idaho Commerce on tourism policy and grant awards

BOISE, Idaho (April 26, 2022) — Governor Brad Little has appointed Tim Johnson to the Idaho Travel Council (ITC). He will represent Region 7 (Central Idaho) for a three-year term. Art McIntosh, Idaho Travel Council representative for Region 2 (North Central Idaho), and Pat Morandi, representative for Region 3 (Southwest Idaho) were both appointed to a second three-year term.

Johnson joins the council with over 35 years working in resort industry management and hospitality sales and marketing leadership positions. He is the Director of Sales at the Limelight Hotel Ketchum/Sun Valley, managing the sales staff along with strategic campaigns, the development of resort marketing plans and initiatives and industry partner relationships. Johnson’s marketing responsibilities include the development of resort branding, corporate sales and marketing plans, collateral design, website development and media and PR initiatives.

“I’m truly excited to be appointed to the Idaho Travel Council,” said Johnson “I’m looking forward to working with the professionals that make up the Council and learning more about the tourism marketing strategies being implemented in the communities across the state.”

Prior to his position at the Limelight Hotel Ketchum/Sun Valley, Johnson served as the Director of Sales for Crested Butte Mountain Resort, Western Regional Director of Sales and Marketing for The Mountain Collection by Wyndham Vacation Rentals, Owner/Developer of The Cabins Club at Winter Park and Director of Sales and Marketing at The Westin Snowmass Resort, among others.

Johnson continues to be active in the communities where he lives and works and is currently the Lodging Representative for the Visit Sun Valley Advisory Board. Throughout his career he has served on the boards of numerous local chambers, destination marketing councils and tourism and ski industry advisory councils.

“Mr. Johnson is a welcome addition to Idaho Travel Council,” said Idaho Commerce Director Tom Kealey. “His extensive hospitality, sales and marketing experience dovetails perfectly with the mission of the Idaho Travel Council, and we look forward to hearing his fresh ideas and perspective.”

The Idaho Travel Council’s primary purpose is to advise the Idaho Department of Commerce-Tourism Development activities and programs. The council also awards grants to applicants of the Idaho Regional Travel and Convention Grant Program. Additionally, council members work closely with tourism organizations and businesses in Idaho on viable marketing opportunities and ways to represent their interests to state government.

The Idaho Travel Council consists of eight Governor-appointed members: seven members each representing one of Idaho’s development regions, and one member appointed at-large.

Click here for a full list of council members.

