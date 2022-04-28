E-commerce Logistics Market is projected to Grow at a CAGR of 17.8% by 2032 | E-commerce Logistics Industry Size, Share, Trends

Companies Profiled in E-commerce Logistics Market are FedEx Corporation, DHL International GmbH, Gati Limited, Aramex International, Kenco Group, Inc., Clipper Logistics Plc., XPO Logistics, Inc., Agility Public Warehousing Company K.S.C.P., United Parcel Services, Inc., and Ceva Holdings LLC

/EIN News/ -- NEWARK, Del., April 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global e-commerce logistics market is estimated to reach US$ 531.6 Billion in 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 2,734.6 Billion by 2032. From 2022 to 2032, the market is projected to record a CAGR of 17.8%, gaining momentum over the forecast period of 2022-2032. With the help of big data, retailers can better understand consumer behaviors and shopping habits and refine their e-commerce logistics strategies.



According to New Gen Apps, the built-in GPS of mobile technology will substantially increase value to existing tracking systems in the supply chain. Although technically part of the IoT, the use of GPS can also extend to RFID tags and AIDC technologies. The above factors all contribute to driving the demand for e-commerce logistics in the market.

List of Key Players Covered in E-commerce Logistics Market are:

FedEx Corporation

DHL International GmbH

Gati Limited

Aramex International

Kenco Group, Inc.

Clipper Logistics Plc.

XPO Logistics Plc.

Agility Public Warehousing Company K.S.C.P.

United Parcel Service, Inc.

Ceva Holdings LLC

Key Takeaways:

The global e-commerce logistics market is currently valued at US$ 531.6 Billion, with a CAGR of 17.8% during the forecast period.

Transportation service type e-commerce logistics segment to expand at a CAGR of 17.9% during the forecast period.

In the U.S., the market is predicted to reach US$ 748.9 Billion while growing at a CAGR of 17.5% during the forecast period.

China's market will grow at a 19.6% CAGR during the forecast period.

India is set to record a CAGR of 20.8% CAGR during the forecast period.

Japan is expected to reach a CAGR of 18.5% during the forecast period between 2022 and 2032.

“3D printing and active RFID tracking, as well as other innovations within logistics and manufacturing, will enable shippers to stay competitive in e-commerce in the future," says an analyst at FMI.

Competitive Landscape

Pan-African investment firm Janngo Capital led the round. In December 2021, Kamioun, an e-commerce startup company that distributes products worldwide, received a US$400,000 investment. Anava Seed Fund (Flat6labs fund), Dakar Network Angels, existing business angels and new investors participated in the round. The funds will be used to expand the distribution of its products, improve operations and the solution, and add more employees in order to gain a larger customer base.

ShipMonk acquired Ruby Has Fulfillment, a logistics technology company and former competitor in the online fulfilment sector, in January 2022. Sources say the deal took place in November 2021 for an undisclosed sum. Adding the Canadian market to its network will allow ShipMonk to expand its reach in North America, and the company will also enter the U.K. market, where rival ShipBob has already been operating since March 2021. ShipMonk had also hinted that it plans to open a fulfillment center in continental Europe for quite a while.

More Valuable Insights Available

Future Market Insights, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global e-commerce logistics market, presenting historical market data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

The study reveals essential insights by Service Type (Warehousing (Mega Centers, Hubs/Delivery Centers, Returns Processing Centers) Transportation (Air/Express Delivery, Freight/Rail, Trucking/Over Road, Maritime) Others), Operational Area (Domestic, International (Cross border), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa, Latin America).

