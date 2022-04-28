Gov. Wolf: Country View Family Farms Chooses Pennsylvania for $47.3 Million Expansion that Will Create 51 New Jobs in Union County

Governor Tom Wolf announced today that Country View Family Farms, LLC has selected Pennsylvania for its more than $47.3 million feed mill expansion project that will create at least 51 new good-paying jobs in Union County.

“Pennsylvania successfully competed against other states for this expansion – a project that will have a big impact on the regional and state economy,” said Governor Tom Wolf. “It’s a testament to the welcoming, positive business environment we have here in the commonwealth, especially for agribusinesses, that we were able to win this project.”

Country View Family Farms will build a new feed mill on a 100-plus acre rail-served site at 2142 Old Route 15 in New Columbia, Union County, to support its hog production business.

“We anticipate that the creation of this state-of-the-art operation will facilitate and support the growth of numerous family farms and rural businesses by offering an exciting new market for agriculture commodities produced by local farmers, “ said Eric Patton of Clemens Family Corporation. “We look forward to working with the commonwealth and local officials to bring this vision to fruition.”

The company received a funding proposal from the Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) for a $255,000 Pennsylvania First grant and was encouraged to apply for the department’s Manufacturing Tax Credit (MTC) program, as well as PennDOT’s Rail Freight Assistance Program (RFAP). Country View Family Farms has committed to creating at least 51 new jobs in Union County, retaining 231 existing, full-time jobs statewide, and investing more than $47,325,000 into the project within the next three years.

“I’m glad DCED could help see this project to fruition, and keep it at home here in Pennsylvania,” said DCED Acting Secretary Neil Weaver. “Agriculture is a huge economic driver in this area, and this project will help to bolster the region’s economic growth.”

The project was coordinated by the Governor’s Action Team (GAT), an experienced group of economic development professionals who report directly to the governor and work with businesses that are considering locating or expanding in Pennsylvania.

Through GAT, Gov. Wolf has invested more than $17.3 billion over the past seven years to support 410 completed projects, create more than 45,850 new jobs, and retain more than 140,500 jobs for Pennsylvanians.

Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture staff, including Secretary Russell Redding, helped coordinate this project.

“Country View Farms has been a valuable partner in promoting farm biosecurity and innovation, and providing jobs and opportunity for the region,” said Secretary Redding. “We are pleased that Pennsylvania is supporting the company as they increase their capacity to supply nutritious, locally produced foods that in turn feed our economy.”

Regional economic development organizations Drive and Focus Central PA were also involved in the project, working with local authorities and helping with site selection.

“Agriculture is at the heart of Pennsylvania’s economy and that is certainly true here in Central PA,” said Jennifer Wakeman, Executive Director, Drive. “A project like this highlights everything that makes our region unique; a commitment to agriculture, a strong work ethic, and the infrastructure required to support an operation of this magnitude.”

“Focus Central PA is thrilled to recognize and thank Country View Family Farms for investing in Pennsylvania,” said Lauren Bryson, Executive Director, Focus Central PA. “This is a significant and strategic agribusiness investment, a critical industry to smart economic growth, that we work to attract to provide sustainable, high-quality career opportunities in Central PA.”

Based out of Middletown, Pennsylvania, Country View Family Farms is a hog procurement and production company, managing over 100 family farms that are raising hogs under contract. The company is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Clemens Family Corporation in Hatfield, Montgomery County.

For more information about the Governor’s Action Team or the Department of Community and Economic Development, visit the DCED website.