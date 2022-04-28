Building & Construction Chemicals Market Size is Anticipated to Flourish USD 119.75 Billion at a CAGR of 6.0% by 2030

Reports And Data

Building & Construction Chemicals Market are Rise in construction sector in developing countries is the major reason driving the growth of the market.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Building & Construction Chemicals Market is expected to reach USD 119.75 Billion by 2030, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Building and construction chemicals belong to the class of specialty chemicals that are used in the construction sector. In construction projects, be it residential, commercial, or industrial, building and construction chemicals are used at various stages of construction to provide high durability, longevity and environmental sustainability to the constructed structure.

The market growth is growth primarily stimulated by rising construction activities in both new construction and repairs & rehabilitation activities. Various newly developed building and construction chemical products give superior performance and outcomes. Therefore, there is a swing in demand towards chemicals providing improved value addition in construction activities with products, like specialty cement additives, silicon caulks, polymer-based grouts and mortars among others.

The market growth will be primarily driven by increased investments in the infrastructure applications, which are anticipated to rise substantially during the forecast period. Government spending has been one of the major factors propelling the growth of the construction industry. The monetary constraint on the government has been mitigated by numerous public-private partnerships, thereby increasing the focus on development.

Major companies profiled in the global market report include - BASF SE, SIKA AG, W.R. Grace & Company, The DOW Chemical Company, RPM International Inc., SOPREMA Group, Asian Mortar, Dayton Superior Corporation, Dahsin waterproofing Co. Ltd., Bostik SA, Pidilite Industries, Arkema SA, Fosroc International Ltd., Ashland Inc., and Mapei SPA among others.

Further key findings from the report suggest

Concrete and mortar admixtures are estimated to have the highest growth rate of 6.3% during the forecast period. Concrete admixtures find application across commercial and residential buildings as well as infrastructures, such as bridges, roads, flyovers, etc. The segment for concrete and mortar admixture contributed to a significant share of the market size of the building and construction chemicals market and will witness a significant growth owing to its contribution to cement quality.

The residential sector is projected to capture the largest market share with USD 15.88 billion in 2020. This dominance is chiefly owing to the increase in demand for residential buildings. Additionally, the increasing disposable income of individuals has created a demand for better-quality residential buildings, acting as a growth driver for the global construction chemical market.

Construction of new buildings is estimated to reach USD 51.22 Billion by 2028 with a growth rate of 6.0% during the forecast owing to a rapid increase in the construction activities.

The commercial sector is estimated to witness a growth rate of 6.0% in the forecast period reaching USD 16.80 Billion by 2028.

Asia Pacific region has the largest market share for building and construction chemicals, followed by the regions of Europe and North America. China itself holds for largest market for building and construction chemicals globally contributing to a significant share of global construction chemicals market in 2020. Additionally, China is anticipated to continue to lead the global market due to increasing local demand for residential and commercial buildings. Other countries which are likely to drive the global market for building and construction chemicals are India, Russia, and Australia among others.

Some key developments in the market:

In February 2022, Arkema completed the acquisition of Ashland's Performance Adhesives division, a world leader in high-performance adhesives in the US. This acquisition is a significant step for the company’s Adhesive Solutions sector. Ashland Performance Adhesives is a major company in pressure-sensitive adhesives, particularly in decorative, protective, and signage films for automotive and buildings, with a wide range of important technologies and well-known brands. It is also a market leader in structural adhesives and provides a wide range of adhesives for flexible packaging.

In November 2021, Sika company acquired MBCC Group, formerly BASF Construction Chemicals, for USD 5.6 billion from an affiliate of Lone Star Funds, a worldwide private equity group. MBCC Group is a global leader in construction chemicals. The acquisition will strengthen Sika's regional footprint and complement and broaden its product and solution offerings in four of five core technologies and seven of eight Sika target markets.

Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2019-2030 and Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

Adhesives

Flame Retardants

Protective Coatings

Concrete & Mortar Admixture

Water Proofing Chemicals

Mold Release Agents & Curing Compounds

Grouts & Grout Admixture

Others

Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2019-2030 and Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

New Construction

Repairs

End-Use Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2019-2030 and Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Infrastructure

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Million Tons, 2019-2030)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

