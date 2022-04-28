VTF&W to Hold Deer Hearings May 10 and 12

The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department and Vermont Fish and Wildlife Board will hold two more public hearings on May 10 and 12 to solicit input on deer and the department’s 2022 Antlerless Harvest and Youth Season Recommendation.

The hearings are scheduled for 6:30 to 9:00 p.m. at the following locations:

Tuesday, May 10 – Bellows Falls Union High School, 406 High School Rd, Westminster, VT 05158

Thursday, May 12 – Vermont Fish and Wildlife Dept., 111 West St, Essex Junction, VT 05452

“In recent years, the department has successfully reduced deer numbers in many parts of Vermont to bring populations into balance with their habitat,” said Nick Fortin, deer and moose project leader for the Fish and Wildlife Department. “As a result, the 2022 recommendation aims to maintain current deer numbers in most of the state.”

Deer populations in five wildlife management units, primarily in the Champlain Valley, remain above their respective population objectives, and increased antlerless harvests are recommended in those areas to reduce deer numbers.

The department’s 2022 Antlerless Harvest and Youth Season Recommendation is available at www.vtfishandwildlife.com

In addition to the public hearings, anyone can leave a comment on the proposals with a telephone message by calling 802-828-7498 or by emailing ANR.FWPublicComment@vermont.gov Comments must be received by May 14.

Reasonable accommodations for persons with disabilities are available upon request. Please include a description of the accommodation you will need. Individuals making such requests must include their contact information. Please send an e-mail to Nick.Fortin@vermont.gov or call 802-793-8777 (voice), 1-800-253-0191 (TTY).