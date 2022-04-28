Providence Films, A Valiant Eagle Inc. (OTC:PSRU) Subsidiary, In Final Talks With Former Judges From American Idol

ambush karaoke logo Providence logo

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Providence Film Group, a wholly owned subsidiary of Valiant Eagle Inc., is extremely excited to announce the filming of the Ambush Karaoke show pilot this Saturday April 30th.

The show is a singing competition television series created by Xavier Mitchell and produced by Providence Film Group. The concept of the series involves discovering singing talents from Karaoke bars in America. The winner will determined by American viewers using phones, Internet, and SMS text voting.

The show’s highly acclaimed Music Industry Producers, have set out on a journey, to see if it is possible to find the next artist or singing sensation in the Karaoke Universe. LA is the first stop on their trek across the country. Songs from the 1980s and 1990s will be the show's theme for the initial show.

The Ambush Karaoke Crew consists of show creators, talent scouts and casting professionals who will scour clubs, bars, lounges and upscale private spots all over the U.S. (beginning in Los Angeles), searching for the best, the worst, most entertaining, and wackiest karaoke singers.

The Crew will also mount a massive social media campaign to announce and set up open auditions and provide a platform for uploading video auditions and testimonial from contestants from all over the world.

In the season opener, we’ll get to meet most of the top thirty 30 contestants and watch as they compete , narrowing the number of singers down to the Top Ten, who will compete for the number one spot and win a recording contract as well as a large cash prize.



After vetting the LA auditions, our Producers will only give 3 invitations to the next round of Ambush Karaoke’s regional semifinals. But wait, there’s more….At the end of the show, American viewers, will have an opportunity to vote for their favorite Karaoke singers and determine who will become the inaugural Ambush Karaoke Champion!

Instead of judges, Ambush Karaoke employs a panel of esteemed music producers to critique the contestants' performances. The producers, have worked with artists such as Madonna, Lady Gaga, The Killers, Hilary Duff, Usher, Prince, Nelly Furtado, Destiny's Child and more.

Ambush Karaoke has received strong interest both from former Senior Producers and two judges from American Idol. Each one has definitively expressed that the concept has unlimited potential. Ambush Karaoke will contend with the success of American Idol has which has been described as "unparalleled in broadcasting history".

Xavier Mitchell, the show creator says, "I believe this will be the most impactful show in the history of television and should surpass all of its peers in terms of viewership. The two former American Idol judges are well known and have worked with A-List musical talent.”

Updates will be forthcoming.

About Valiant Eagle, Inc

Valiant Eagle, Inc. (OTC Pink: PSRU) is a publicly-traded corporation focused on the energizing of celebrity entertainment, social media and TV communications. VE aims to achieve an unparalleled advancement towards media through music, sports and, with respect to the millennial generation, through technology. Technology is an important part of our life especially in the last century more than ever. With benefits such as speed, accuracy, unlimited information and more, the internet has provided various means of communicating without delay nor difficulty. However, a level of consumer satisfaction has yet to be reached. Valiant Eagle, Inc. looks to fill this void.

About Providence Film Group

The Providence Film Group is a Los Angeles based entertainment studio whose industry offerings service the multi-billion-dollar motion picture, television and music industries. Providence Films foci consist of motion picture production, television production, home video acquisition and distribution, and the development of new entertainment opportunities with an innovative and targeted style.

