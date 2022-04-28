Submit Release
News Search

There were 792 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,047 in the last 365 days.

Global Metaverse in Gaming Market Size - Forecasts to 2026

Roblox Corporation, Tencent Holdings Ltd., Epic Games, Magic Leap Inc., Meta, Lilith Games, Decentraland, The Sandbox, Microsoft, Unity, NVIDIA, and Autodesk, among others, are the key player in the metaverse in gaming market.

/EIN News/ -- Brooklyn, New York, April 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Metaverse in Gaming Market is projected to grow from USD 36.81 billion in 2022 to USD 710.21 billion at a CAGR value of 38.2% from 2022 to 2027.

The growing investment in metaverse technology, the increasing number of VR users, and the growing adoption of blockchain-based products such as cryptocurrencies, and NFTs are driving the metaverse in gaming market.


Browse 163 Market Data Tables and 121 Figures spread through 196 Pages and in-depth TOC on Global Metaverse in Gaming Market - Forecast to 2027’’


Key Market Insights

  • As per the type outlook, the VR segment is expected to be the largest segment in the metaverse in gaming market from 2022 to 2027
  • The Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing segment in the market
  • As per the equipment outlook, the VR headset segment is expected to be the largest segment in the metaverse in gaming market from 2022 to 2027
  • As per the technology outlook, the blockchain segment is expected to become the fastest-growing segment in the metaverse in gaming market from 2022 to 2027
  • North America (the United States, Canada, and Mexico) will have a dominant share in the global metaverse in gaming market from 2022 to 2027
  • Roblox Corporation, Tencent Holdings Ltd., Epic Games, Magic Leap Inc., Meta, Lilith Games, Decentraland, The Sandbox, Microsoft, Unity, NVIDIA, and Autodesk, among others, are the key players in the metaverse in gaming market


Request a Sample Copy of the Report @ https://www.globalmarketestimates.com/market-report/metaverse-in-gaming-market-3780


Equipment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2022-2027)

  • AR Glasses
  • VR Headset
  • Smartphone
  • Desktop
  • Gaming Console

Type Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2022-2027)

  • Augmented Reality
  • Virtual Reality
  • Mixed Reality
  • Extended Reality

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2022-2027)

  • AR & VR Technologies
  • Blockchain (Cryptocurrency & NFTs)
  • Internet of Things (IoT)
  • 3D Reconstruction

Age Rating Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2022-2027)

  • 13-17
  • 18+

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2022-2027)

North America        

  • The U.S.
  • Canada
  • Mexico

Europe

  • Germany
  • UK
  • France
  • Spain
  • Italy
  • Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

  • China
  • India
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Australia
  • Rest of APAC

Central & South America

  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of CSA

Middle East & Africa

  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of MEA



Contact: Yash Jain

Email address: yash.jain@globalmarketestimates.com

Phone Number: +1 6026667238

Primary Logo

You just read:

Global Metaverse in Gaming Market Size - Forecasts to 2026

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.