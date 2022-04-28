8K resolution Market Share and overview, Set for Rapid Growth and Trend by 2021-2028

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing demand for high-resolution televisions and growing availability of a variety of products to empower 8K content creation

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Emergen Research has recently published a detailed report on the global 8K resolution market formulated through extensive primary and secondary research. The report offers in-depth knowledge and analysis of the 8K resolution market through verified and validated data curated to offer accurate insights. The report also offers a region wise and country wise analysis of the 8K resolution market and contains a detailed analysis of the key elements influencing the growth of the market in the region. The research study also contains historical, current, and forecast estimations for each sector, segment, sub-segment, and regions.

The global 8K resolution market is expected to reach a market size of USD 117.55 Billion by 2028 and register a robust revenue CAGR. Increasing demand for high-resolution television experience is among some other key factors driving growth of the global 8K resolution market currently, and the trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Growing availability of various products to empower 8K content creation is expected to further propel global 8K resolution market growth. Increasing research & development activities for advancements in display technology is also expected to boost market growth going forward. However, high cost of 8K resolution devices is expected to hamper global 8K resolution market growth to some extent during the forecast period.

Some of the key participants in this industry include:

Dell Technologies Inc., Sony Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Canon Inc., BOE Japan Co., Ltd., LG Electronics Inc., Sharp Corporation, Red.com LLC, and JVCKENWOOD Corporation

Key insights presented in the report:

Market revenue shares by major business players, by type, by application, and market scope of global 8K resolution market

Sales revenue by key players and new entrants

Competitive analysis of the key players including aspects such as company overview, product or services specification, vendors, and buyers.

Recent mergers, acquisitions, product launches, recent investments, and joint ventures

Regional analysis to provide insight to recent trends and opportunities

Key Highlights of Report

Increasing technological advancements in televisions and monitors to improve visual experience is supporting high sales of these products and driving revenue growth of the television segment currently. This segment is expected to register a significantly high revenue CAGR of 53.4% over the forecast period.

Among the resolution segments, the 7680 x 4320 resolution segment is expected to lead in terms of revenue contribution to the global 8K resolution market during the forecast period. This can be attributed to increasing usage of 7680 x 4320 resolution in 8K televisions.

In terms of revenue, the entertainment segment is expected to lead due to increasing adoption of 8K resolution in the film industry to ensure better picture quality and enhance viewer experience.

Emergen Research has segmented the global 8K resolution market on the basis of product, resolution, end-use, and region.

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Projector

Television

Organic Light-Emitting Diodes (OLED)

Light-Emitting Diode (LED)

Liquid-Crystal Display (LCD)

Quantum Dot Liquid Crystal Displays (QD-LCD)

Micro-LED

Monitor & Notebook

Camera

Resolution Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

7680 x 4320

8192 x 8192

8192 x 5120

8192 x 4320

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Hospitality

Education

Defense

Retail

Healthcare

Sports

Entertainment

Regional Segmentation

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Questions addressed in the report:

What is the estimated market growth rate throughout the forecast period?

Which end-use industry is expected to witness the highest demand for 8K resolution in the near future?

What is the regulatory framework governing the application of 8K resolution in the food industry?

Which manufacturing processes are utilized for the production of 8K resolution?

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. 8K resolution Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. 8K resolution Market By Product Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Billion)

Chapter 6. 8K resolution Market By Resolution Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Billion)

Chapter 7. 8K resolution Market By End-use Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Billion)

Chapter 8. 8K resolution Market Regional Outlook

Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape

Chapter 10. Company Profiles

