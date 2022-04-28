Automotive Airbag Silicone Market Witness Steady Expansion To Enhance Occupant Protection And Safety

Emergen Research Logo

Market Size – USD 237.5 Million in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 15.4%, Market Trends – Increasing demand for curtain/side automotive airbags.

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global automotive airbag silicone market size reached USD 237.5 Million in 2020 and is expected to register a CAGR of 15.4% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increase in the number of silicone-coated airbags per vehicle is one of the key factors currently driving growth of the global automotive airbag silicone market. In addition, rising demand for electric vehicles is expected to boost market growth over the forecast period. Furthermore, rising demand for curtain/side automotive airbags is expected to support growth of the global automotive airbag silicone market to a significant extent going ahead.

Growing number of silicone-coated airbags per vehicle and increasing demand for electric vehicles are some key factors driving global automotive airbag silicone market growth.

However, high cost of raw materials for production of silicone-coated automotive airbags is a primary factor expected to hamper global automotive airbag silicone market growth to a certain extent during the forecast period.

Some Key Highlights in the Report

One-piece-woven segment revenue is expected to expand at a significantly rapid CAGR during the forecast period. Increasing emphasis on diminishing accidental death rate is expected to boost growth of this segment.

The curtain/side segment is expected to register significant revenue growth over the forecast period due to rising usage of airbags to protect chest of adults from side-impact collisions.

Increasing airbag installation in passenger cars to mitigate impact and save passengers' lives in collisions is expected to drive growth of the passenger cars segment, which is expected to lead in terms of revenue contribution to the global automotive airbag silicone market during the forecast period.

The robust presence of domestic and international players such as Toray Industries, Inc., Toyobo Co., Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, and DENSO Corporation in countries in Asia Pacific is driving regional market growth, which is expected to account for the fastest share growth among other regional markets during the forecast period.

Key players in the market include Wacker Chemie AG, Robert Bosch GmbH, Continental AG, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Kolon Industries, Inc, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Toray Industries, Inc., Toyobo Co., Ltd., Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd., and DENSO Corporation.

In September 2018, Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. declared investment of USD 1.02 billion in facilities for its silicone business. The objective for such expansion is to broaden the manufacturing capacity of silicone monomers, intermediate silicone component, as well as different kinds of silicone liquids, adhesives, and hard plastic final products at its primary business bases in Japan and worldwide.

Emergen Research has segmented the global automotive airbag silicone market on the basis of type, airbag position, vehicle type, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

One-Piece-Woven

Cut-And-Sewn Seam-Sealed

Airbag Position Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Curtain/Side

Front

Knee

Vehicle Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Commercial Vehicle

Passenger Cars

Regional Outlook: (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

North America (U.S.) (Canada) (Mexico)

Europe (Germany) (UK) (France) (BENELUX) (Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China) (Japan) (South Korea) (Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Brazil) (Rest of LATAM)

Table of Contents:

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Automotive airbag silicone by Players

4 Automotive airbag silicone by Regions

4.1 Automotive airbag silicone Market Size by Regions

4.2 Americas Automotive airbag silicone Market Size Growth

4.3 APAC Automotive airbag silicone Market Size Growth

4.4 Europe Automotive airbag silicone Market Size Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Automotive airbag silicone Market Size Growth

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Global Automotive airbag silicone Market Forecast

11 Key Players Analysis

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

