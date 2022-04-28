Lightweight Materials Market : Growing interest in renewable & Increase in the production of more efficient

Emergen Research Logo

Market Size – USD 159.95 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 8.3%, Market Trends – Increasing sales of EVs

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to latest analysis by Emergen Research, the global lightweight materials market size is expected to reach USD 303.82 Billion in 2028 and register a revenue CAGR of 8.3% during forecast period. Steady market revenue growth is attributed to increasing focus on enhancing automotive performance and fuel efficiency. Lightweight materials, including polycarbonate, polyamide, Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic (CFRP), and aluminum aid in reducing weight of vehicles, marine vessels, and aircraft among others, and thus improve fuel-efficiency by decreasing fuel consumption and Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emissions, thereby reducing environmental impact. Studies show that around 10.0% reduction in overall vehicle weight would lead to an increase in fuel efficiency of over 5.0%. Also, lightweight materials enable more flexibility and novelty in design of aerodynamic shapes, which are normally difficult to realize with materials such as steel, iron, and others.

The lightweight materials report offers precise information about pricing, capacity, value, gross revenue, and profit of the market. The primary aim of the report is to offer in depth details about market size, revenue growth and overall market dynamics to readers, stakeholders, companies to strengthen their share in the global lightweight materials market. It also provides in depth information about key factors, restraints, limitations, challenges along with various market segmentations such as product type, application and regional bifurcation.

Major Players/Manufacturers profiled in the report are:

Formosa Plastics Corporation, SABIC, PPG Industries Inc., Precision Castparts Corporation, Solvay SA, Alcoa Corporation, Toray Industries Inc., Evonik Industries AG, Novelis Inc., and Covestro AG.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

Among the product type segments, the plastics segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2020. Rising awareness pertaining to deterioration of the ecosystem by GHG emissions and rising demand for Electric Vehicles (EVs) are factors fueling steady demand for plastics. Use of plastics in automotive and aircraft manufacturing aids in improving fuel efficiency and gives added design freedom and flexibility. Also, plastics find extensive use in the packaging industry as it enables reduced total weight of various packaged products.

Among the application segments, aerospace segment revenue is expected to increase at a significant rate over the forecast period. Rising concerns regarding pollution caused by aircraft emission is resulting in continuous efforts by major players in the aviation industry to increase fuel efficiency by reducing aircraft weight through use of more lightweight materials in component manufacturing. Apart from aiding in reducing carbon footprint of the aviation industry, lightweight aircraft help to improve flight performance, offer higher structural strength and stiffness, and enable better acceleration.

Market in Asia Pacific accounted for largest revenue share in 2020 and is expected to register fastest revenue CAGR over the forecast period. This can be attributed to high demand for lightweight materials from developing countries such as China and India. Increasing sales of vehicles, especially EVs, are key factors contributing significantly to revenue growth of the market in the region. In addition, presence of leading market players such as SABIC and Toray Industries is expected to boost demand for lightweight materials in Asia Pacific.

In June 2021, Nexeo Plastics, which is a firm engaged in distribution of thermoplastic resins, made an announcement about entering an agreement with Covestro AG for distribution of Polycarbonate/ABS filament used in 3D printing.

The report offers a complete understanding of the Lightweight Materials market in key regions with respect to regional production and consumption patterns, import/export, supply and demand dynamics, trends, growth prospects, and the presence of prominent players in each region. Each of the mentioned regions is analyzed based on the comprehensive market data obtained from the major countries of each region to impart a clear understanding of the market.

Emergen Research has segmented the global lightweight materials market on the basis of product type, distribution channel, application, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Plastics

Polycarbonate

Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene

Polyamide

Polyurethane

Polypropylene

Others

Metals

Aluminum

High Strength Steel

Titanium

Others

Composites

Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic

Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic

Others

Elastomers

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Direct

Indirect

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Automotive

Aerospace

Energy

Marine

Others

Regional Analysis of the Lightweight Materials Market Includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The report offers insightful information about the market dynamics of the Lightweight Materials market. It offers SWOT analysis, PESTEL analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to present a better understanding of the Lightweight Materials market, competitive landscape, factors affecting it, and to predict the growth of the industry. It also offers the impact of various market factors along with the effects of the regulatory framework on the growth of the Lightweight Materials market.

Key Coverage of the Lightweight Materials Market:

Insightful information regarding the global Lightweight Materials market

Identification of growth in various segments and sub-segments of the Lightweight Materials market

Strategic recommendations for investment opportunities

The report covers significant statistics related to the industry along with products, applications, price analysis, demand & supply, and production and consumptions rate

Emerging trends and current market segment analysis to help investors formulate new business strategies

Accelerates the decision-making process through the availability of the drivers and limitations

