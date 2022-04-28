Semiconductor Lasers Market Analysis By End User & Revenue, and Region, Forecast to 2030 | Reports by Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing demand for semiconductor lasers in various applications is the key factor driving market revenue growth

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The semiconductor laser market size reached USD 8.19 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing demand for semiconductor lasers in various applications, due to their light weight, small size, and long service life, is expected to drive market revenue growth between 2022 and 2030. The use of semiconductor materials for light amplification allows development of more advanced semiconductor lasers in contrast to conventional lasers.

Compact size, simple design, and low cost are driving the use of semiconductor lasers in small electrical and optical storage devices, such as DVD players and CD players. In addition, semiconductor laser is very useful in the healthcare sector, due to its extensive use in medical diagnosis, cosmetic surgeries, and therapies. Latest administrative laws in the United States related to 3D printing in the healthcare sector is expected to boost market revenue growth during the forecast period.

The report discusses in detail the growth opportunities, challenges, market drivers and restraints, limitations, threats, and demands of the Semiconductor Laser market. The study further assesses the regional market as well as the international market to garner an insight into the scope of the market. The report also offers estimations and predictions about the market segment and sub-segments exhibiting promising growth in the forecast timeline. The report also provides deeper insights into the technological advancements, industrial landscape, and emerging product and technological developments in the Semiconductor Laser market. It offers fruitful insights into the business sphere to help businesses capitalize on the lucrative growth opportunities.

key findings from the report suggest

High power diode lasers segment is expected to register a steady growth rate during the forecast period. High power diode lasers easily execute numerous tasks with a high accuracy level, due to their compact size, which is expected to increase their demand.

Healthcare segment is expected to register a significantly steady revenue CAGR during the forecast period, due to extensive use of semiconductor lasers in medical diagnosis, cosmetic surgery, and therapies. In addition, these lasers have high beam quality and visible wavelengths, which enable production of smaller and more advanced, lightweight, and cost-efficient medical devices and instruments. This is expected to drive revenue growth of this segment.

North America is expected to register a significantly steady revenue growth rate during the forecast period, due to increasing Research & Development (R&D) initiatives, mainly in defense industries. In addition, the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC) and the U.S. Federal Government are promoting use of 3D printers, especially in the healthcare sector, which is expected to boost market revenue growth in this region.

The report, additionally, offers a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to offer a better understanding of the competitive landscape of the industry. It also covers strategies adopted by prominent players such as mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, product launches, and brand promotions, among others. The report aims to offer the readers a holistic understanding of the relevant features of the industry.

The report covers the following companies-

Sharp Corporation, Coherent Inc., Panasonic Corp., ASML Holding N.V., Han’s Laser Technology Industry Group Co. Ltd., IPG Photonics Corporation, Osram Licht AG, Rohm Company Limited, Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd., TRUMPF GmbH + Co. KG, nLIGHT, Inc., and Jenoptik AG.

Emergen Research has segmented the global semiconductor laser market on the basis of type, application, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Fiber Optic Laser (FOL)

Vertical Cavity Surface Emitting Laser (VCSEL)

Compact Disc Lasers (CDL)

High Power Diode Lasers (HPDL)

Red Lasers

Violet Lasers

Green Lasers

Blue Lasers

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Optical Storage Devices

Lithography

Healthcare

Instrumentation and Sensor

Display

Printing

Communication

Military and Defense

Others

The study segments the Semiconductor Laser industry in light of major classification such as product type, potential markets, application, and end-user. This industry assessment for the forecast period, 2021 – 2030 incorporates projections pertaining to the investment feasibility, gross margin, profits, consumption volume, production capability and major market vendors. Likewise, statistics associated with the competitive landscape, shifting consumer behaviour and spending power is showcased and well-explained with the help of treasured resources such as charts, graphs and graphic images, which can be easily incorporated in the business or corporate presentations.

Key point summary of the report:

The report offers a comprehensive overview of the market size, share, and growth rate in the forecast duration.

It provides details about current scenario, historical data, giving an accurate market forecast for the coming years.

The study categorizes the market on the basis of product types, applications, end users, market value and volume, business verticals, and 5 major regions.

It also offers regional market analysis and forecast for prominent geographies in the sector viz., North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Industry supply chain, sourcing strategy, upstream feedstock, and downstream demand analysis has also been undertaken in the research report.

The study offers a comprehensive understanding of the demand and supply dynamics, including production and consumption rates, and mapping of the overall market.

The report employs different analytical tools including, SWOT analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis, and pricing analysis, to give precise market information.

