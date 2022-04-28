Submit Release
AG Pax­ton Again Sues Biden Over Bor­der: New Immi­gra­tion Rules Dras­ti­cal­ly Low­er ​“Asy­lum” Bar, Form­ing New Incen­tives for Next Flood of Aliens

This morning Attorney General Paxton filed his 11th immigration-related lawsuit against the Biden Administration—the 27th overall against Biden since he was inaugurated in January 2021. This suit challenges his new regulations that fundamentally and unlawfully change asylum and parole procedures at the border. The rules exacerbate loopholes in the illegal-alien removal process, prioritize alleged efficiency over national security and costly impacts to Texas, and ignore common-sense solutions and effective border-security policies.

“I protested the proposed version of these rules back in October 2021, and, unsurprisingly, Biden found a way to make it worse, so I’m suing,” said AG Paxton. “The last thing Texas needs is for this Administration to make it easier for illegal aliens to enter the U.S. and obtain asylum through false claims and less oversight. We know what’s going to happen when the rule goes into effect in May 2022: wave upon wave of illegal aliens claiming ‘asylum.’ It’s true that our immigration system is extremely backlogged. But the answer is to secure the border, not overwhelm it even more by enacting cheap, easy incentives for illegal aliens to get into the United States.”

To read complaint click here.

