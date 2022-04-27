Exchange of congratulatory telegrams between the President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon and the President of the Republic of Korea Moon Jae-in

TAJIKISTAN, April 27 - Today, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, and President of the Republic of Korea, Moon Jae-in, exchanged congratulatory telegrams on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

The congratulatory telegram of the President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, to the President of the Republic of Korea, Moon Jae-in, reads in particular:

"Your Excellency,

Please accept my sincere congratulations and good wishes on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the Republic of Tajikistan and the Republic of Korea.

It is gratifying that during this period, the relations of friendship and mutually beneficial cooperation between our countries, encompassing various areas of mutual interest, are today at the stage of their sustainable development.

The Tajik side, advocating giving a new impetus to this process, is ready to continue to make joint constant efforts to strengthen and expand multifaceted ties between the parties in all areas that meet the fundamental interests of the two states.

I am sure that the continuation of the good traditions of political dialogue at various levels and the consistent implementation of the agreements reached earlier along this path will continue to bring fruitful results.

I take this opportunity to wish you, Your Excellency, good health, happiness, new successes in your responsible activities, and progress and growing prosperity to the friendly people of the Republic of Korea."

The congratulatory telegram of the President of the Republic of Korea, Moon Jae-in, to the President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, states the following:

"Your Excellency,

I send you, Mr. President, and the Tajik people my friendly greetings on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the Republic of Korea and the Republic of Tajikistan.

Since the establishment of diplomatic relations on April 27, 1992, relations between the two countries have been continuously developing in political, economic, cultural, human exchange and other areas. It is especially gratifying for me that with the opening of the Embassy of the Republic of Korea in the Republic of Tajikistan last year, a favorable basis was created for strengthening cooperation relations between the two countries.

I express the hope that due to the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations, mutually beneficial cooperation between the two countries in various sectors will develop, and mutual understanding and friendship between our peoples will further deepen through multi-level events.

I wish you, Mr. President, good health and well-being, and your country - comprehensive development.”