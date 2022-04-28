MEXC Global to Launch ETF Ranking Contest for Traders to win Stepn Sneakers and Share of 9,000 USDT Airdrop
EINPresswire.com/ -- The leading digital asset and cryptocurrency trading platform MEXC Global launches the ETF ranking contest to reward ETF traders starting from April 29th 2022.
Participants can win Stepn sneakers, while a share of 9000 USDT worth of Stepn airdrop will take place at the same time.
During the event, users who achieve a minimum ETF trading volume of 500 USDT can stand a chance to win STEPN sneakers and share a token airdrop giveaway of 9,000 USDT in STEPN tokens.
STEPN is a move-to-earn app where users earn tokens for the steps they take. Its vision is to nudge millions to healthier lifestyles, connect them to the web3 world and contribute positively to achieving carbon neutrality.
The STEPN reward amount will be calculated based on the real-time price of 3.2 USDT per STEPN token. If the token price fluctuates after the activity, the token will be issued according to the latest price.
Traders who participate in this competition can check its rank on the event page. The ranking list will be updated daily at 12:00 (UTC) on the web page.
To encourage more users to get familiar with ETF Trading, the ETF ranking contest has also set a special prize pool for new traders. All New ETF traders with a buy order ≥50 USDT are eligible to get 5 USDT worth of the STEPN airdrop. The whole prize pool will be 4000 USDT, only those who participate early will be rewarded.
About MEXC Global
Established in April 2018, MEXC Global is a digital asset trading platform with over 7 million users, which offers users one-stop services including spot, margin, leveraged ETFs, derivatives trading and staking services. The core members of the team come from international enterprises and financial companies and have experience in blockchain and financial industries.
Antonio Wu
Participants can win Stepn sneakers, while a share of 9000 USDT worth of Stepn airdrop will take place at the same time.
During the event, users who achieve a minimum ETF trading volume of 500 USDT can stand a chance to win STEPN sneakers and share a token airdrop giveaway of 9,000 USDT in STEPN tokens.
STEPN is a move-to-earn app where users earn tokens for the steps they take. Its vision is to nudge millions to healthier lifestyles, connect them to the web3 world and contribute positively to achieving carbon neutrality.
The STEPN reward amount will be calculated based on the real-time price of 3.2 USDT per STEPN token. If the token price fluctuates after the activity, the token will be issued according to the latest price.
Traders who participate in this competition can check its rank on the event page. The ranking list will be updated daily at 12:00 (UTC) on the web page.
To encourage more users to get familiar with ETF Trading, the ETF ranking contest has also set a special prize pool for new traders. All New ETF traders with a buy order ≥50 USDT are eligible to get 5 USDT worth of the STEPN airdrop. The whole prize pool will be 4000 USDT, only those who participate early will be rewarded.
About MEXC Global
Established in April 2018, MEXC Global is a digital asset trading platform with over 7 million users, which offers users one-stop services including spot, margin, leveraged ETFs, derivatives trading and staking services. The core members of the team come from international enterprises and financial companies and have experience in blockchain and financial industries.
Antonio Wu
MEXC Global
email us here