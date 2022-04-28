Entrepreneurs and Navy Veterans Appointed to Board of Directors and Advisory Board of Veteran‐focused Fintech Startup
We are very excited to have George and T.J. as members of our all‐veteran team.”FAIRFAX, VA, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Entrepreneurs and Navy veterans George McElwee and T.J. Kennedy were appointed respectively on the Board of Directors and Advisory Board of Guild Financial.
— Sean Bonner, founder and CEO of Guild
Guild Financial is a veteran‐owned investment platform focused on equipping the military community with the training and access they need to secure their financial freedom. Guild has set a goal of helping the military community save, invest, and create $50 billion in personal wealth over the next 10 years.
Geared toward current military service members and veterans, the Guild platform is open to anyone. Guild offers an accessible, community‐based platform where members can view snapshots of other users’ portfolios, compete for a spot on the leaderboard, and invest with as little as $1 with no commissions. Members can watch videos on investment basics, read the latest finance news, and test their knowledge to earn money.
“I am excited to serve as a member of Guild’s Board of Directors. Guild’s mission to help the military community achieve financial independence is close to my heart, and I am eager to work with Guild to make that mission reality,” McElwee said. “The best way to learn how to invest is to do it, and Guild makes investing accessible.”
In 2015, McElwee co‐founded Commonwealth Strategic Partners, a bipartisan public policy firm providing expert federal and state government relations and lobbying to corporations, trade associations, non‐profits, and state and local governments. McElwee commissioned in the U.S. Navy Reserve as a public affairs officer in 2009. Lieutenant Commander McElwee continues to serve in the Navy Reserve today.
“As a certified public accountant and entrepreneur who founded my own accounting firm, I can attest to the critical importance of financial literacy and independence, especially in the wake of recent changes to the military pension system,” Kennedy said. “There is no better time than now to begin securing your financial future.”
In 2017, Kennedy founded Chesapeake Financial Corp., a veteran owned small business accounting firm specializing in taxation, accounting, financial reporting, and management advisory services. Kennedy enlisted in the U.S. Navy Reserve as an Intelligence Specialist (IS) in 2011. Intelligence Specialist First Class Kennedy left service in 2017.
“We are very excited to have George and T.J. as members of our all‐veteran team,” said Sean Bonner, founder and CEO of Guild. “Both are successful entrepreneurs who started their own companies, and both served our country honorably in the U.S. Navy. Their expertise and experience in the business world and with the military will be invaluable to Guild and the accomplishment of our mission to serve the military community.”
McElwee and Kennedy are partners in a joint venture KM Ventures.
Guild is available for download from the App Store - https://apps.apple.com/us/app/guild-financial/id1592688525 and Google Play - https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=financial.guild.app.
About KM Ventures
Founded in 2021 by T.J. Kennedy and George McElwee, KM Ventures seeks to provide private equity financing to startups, early‐stage, and emerging companies with long‐term growth potential.
About Guild Financial
Founded in 2021 by Sean Bonner, Guild Financial is a trusted investment platform designed by veterans to help the military community and civilians alike secure their financial freedom through training, education, and community.
