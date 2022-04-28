Boehmite Market: Future Demand, Analysis & Outlook For 2030 | TOR Minerals, DEQUENNE CHIMIE, Sasol, Nabaltec AG, Etc.

Reports And Data

Boehmite Market Size – USD 186.28 Million in 2021, Growth – at a CAGR of 16.20%, Trends – Increasing demand for lithium ion batteries in electric and hybrid

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATE, April 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Boehmite Market size is expected to reach USD 719.41 million in 2030 at a CAGR of 16.20%, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Increasing application of boehmite as a lithium ion battery separator, as a carrier material for catalytic converters, and in cement and glass production is a key factor expected to contribute to market revenue growth over the forecast period. In addition, growing demand for cement due to increasing construction activities globally is also expected to further contribute to revenue growth going ahead.

Boehmite is an aluminium oxide hydroxide mineral that is typically found in tropical laterites and bauxites on alumno-silicate bedrock. Dispersible boehmite are extensively used in applications such as binder for catalysis, as refractory materials, and sol-gel ceramics, among others. Boehmite alumina powders are now also used for surface coatings and as polymer additives. Application is boehmite in surface coatings offers increased thermal and chemical stability and improves quality and shelf life of the product. High-purity boehmite is white in colour but exhibits traces of yellow, green, brown, or red owing to impurities.

Sasol, Nabaltec AG, CHALCO Shandong Advanced Material Co., Ltd., TOR Minerals, Silkem d.o.o., Osang Group Co., Ltd., DEQUENNE CHIMIE S.A., Tianjin Boyuan New Materials Co., Ltd., TAIMEI CHEMICALS Co., Ltd., and Xuan Cheng Jing Rui New Material Co., Ltd. are some key companies in the market.

High temperature stability of boehmite has increased its usage in automotive and electronics sector as well in lithium-ion batteries. Increasing shift towards electric and hybrid vehicles has led to a rise in demand for lithium-ion batteries which is in turn expected to fuel the revenue growth of the market. However, high costs associated with the processing of boehmite to make it suitable for use is a key factor expected to restrain market growth to a certain extent over the forecast period.

Some Key Highlights in the Report:

The water dispersible segment is expected to account for largest revenue share over the forecast period owing to increasing application of water-soluble boehmites in ceramics, paints and coatings materials, polymer additives, and refractory materials, among others.

Li-ion battery separator segment is expected to register significant revenue growth over the forecast period attributed to increasing use of boehmite as lithum ion battery separator owing to its superior thermal stability and chemical stability. Increasing demand for lithium ion batteries owing to growing adoption of electric and hybrid vehicles is further expected to contribute to the revenue growth of this segment.

Asia Pacific market revenue is expected to register robust revenue CAGR over the forecast period owing to rapid adoption of electric vehicles, increasing number of construction and manufacturing activities due to availability of cost-effective raw materials and labor, and growing presence of key manufacturers in the region.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the global boehmite market on the basis of product type, application, end-use, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2019–2030)

Water Dispersible

Acid Dispersible High

Neutral To Alkaline Dispersible

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2019–2030)

Li-Ion Battery Separator

Electronic Ceramics

Flame Retardant

Catalysis

Surface fractioning

Microcrystalline Ceramics

Refractory Materials

Thermoplastics

Coatings

Others

End Use (Revenue, USD Million; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2019–2030)

Automotive

Consumer goods

Medical, Packaging

Industrial

Oil Refineries

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2019–2030)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

