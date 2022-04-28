Water Softening Systems Research Report 2022 Analysis: Enhanced Growth and Demand

Reports And Data

Water Softening Systems Market Size – USD 2.69 Billion in 2021, Growth – at a CAGR of 6.9%, Trend – Increasing research and development activities

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATE, April 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Water Softening Systems Market size is expected to reach USD 4.86 Billion in 2030 and register a revenue CAGR of 6.9% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Rising demand for soft water globally is a key factor expected to drive market revenue growth during the forecast period.

Concerns regarding the adverse effects of hard water has been increasing among consumers over the years. Hard water contains a high concentration of dissolved minerals, primarily calcium and magnesium. These minerals are responsible for a variety of problems such as dry skin and hair, faded clothes, stained sinks, and bathtubs and also affects the overall plumbing system of building. On the other hand, soft water protects the skin and hair from the effects of minerals, avoids clogging of plumbing systems, and prevents damage to home appliances. Rising concerns about the adverse effects of hard water is driving demand for soft water, which is expected to boost revenue growth of the market during the forecast period.

Some major companies in the global market report include AO Smith Water Technologies Inc., Evoqua Water Technologies LLC, EcoWater Systems LLC., Watts Water Technologies Inc., Kinetico Incorporated, Culligan International Company, BWT AG, Feedwater Limited, Envicare Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Marlo Incorporated, Monarch Water Ltd., HydroFLOW USA, and Canature Environment Products Co., Ltd.

Rising demand for soft water has prompted manufacturers to develop and introduce more advanced water softening system and solutions in the market. Various technologies, such as salt-free water softening appliances, are already on the market. Continuous research is being conducted on the development of these appliances in order to achieve better and safer results. Some manufacturers have developed regeneration effective water softening systems using demand-initiated regeneration. These developments are driving demand for water softening systems and the trend is expected to continue during the forecast period.

Industrial segment revenue is expected to register a steady CAGR over the forecast period due to rising demand for water softening systems in industrial applications. Many industrial boilers require soft feedwater, and without this soft water, and boilers are vulnerable to hard insulation layers, which decrease heat transfer performance and increase energy consumption. Using soft water in industrial boiler systems saves energy and increases the efficiency of the boiler system.

Salt-free water softener segment revenue is expected to register a steady CAGR over the forecast period due to increasing use of these softeners in recent years. These softeners change the magnesium and calcium chemically to reduce their adverse effects, rather than totally removing the minerals.

The market in North America is expected to account for largest revenue share in the global market during the forecast period due to increasing population staying in the hard water affected areas which is driving demand for water softeners. In addition, increasing number of housing projects is also driving need for water softening systems and is expected to drive market revenue growth during the forecast period.

In December 2021, Monarch launched next-generation Ultra HE and Premio HE water softeners. Powered by a single long-life 9V battery, these innovative twin tank softeners require no power plug supply and come fully loaded with next-gen technology. Saving up to 32% water and up to 13% on salt use compared to previous models, these softeners are a sustainable choice for installers and consumers alike.

For this report, Reports and Data has segmented the global water softening systems market based on softener type, flow rate, cylinder type, application, distribution channel, and region:

Softener Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Salt-Based Ion Exchange Softener

Salt-Free Water Softener

Flow Rate Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

05 GPM to 30 GPM

30 GPM to 60 GPM

60 GPM to 90 GPM

Above 90 GPM

Cylinder Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Twin Cylinder

Mono Cylinder

Multi Cylinde

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Specialty Stores

Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

Online Stores

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

