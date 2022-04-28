Roboticare Market size reached $ 482.6 Mn in 2021 and is expected to register CAGR of 18.1% during the forecast period

Emergen Research Logo

Rising usage of automated rehabilitation systems and decreasing prices of sensors are the key factors driving market revenue growth

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global roboticare market size reached USD 482.6 Million in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 18.1% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rising usage of automated rehabilitation systems and decreasing prices of sensors are expected to support market revenue growth between 2022 and 2030. Adoption of rehabilitation and hospital robots is rapidly growing with increasing penetration into medical environment. Rehabilitation robots are autonomously operated machines developed to improve movement in a patient with lower physical functionality.

The Global Roboticare Market report presents comprehensive information covering insightful data for businesses and investors for the time period of 2021-2030. The report studies the historical data of the Roboticare market and offers valuable information about the key segments and sub-segments, revenue generation, demand and supply scenario, trends, and other vital aspects. The report offers an accurate forecast estimation of the Roboticare industry based on the recent technological and research advancements. It also offers valuable data to assist the investors in formulating strategic business investment plans and capitalize on the emerging growth prospects in the Roboticare market.

The report considers the COVID-19 pandemic as one of the key influencing factors of the Roboticare market. The report discusses in detail the positive and negative impact of the pandemic on the Roboticare industry. The supply chain disruptions and economic volatility have altered the dynamics of the Roboticare industry. The report explores the effects of the pandemic on the market and its key segments and regions. It also offers a forecast estimation of the market growth in a post-COVID-19 scenario.

Click Here to Access Free sample PDF Copy of the Report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/983

Some Key Highlights from the Report

• Semi-autonomous technology segment accounted for largest revenue share in the global roboticare market in 2021, due to rising acceptance of robotic technology in minimally invasive operations

• Robotic nurses segment is expected to expand at a steady growth rate during the forecast period due to rising demand for such robots for regular tasks such as monitoring and recording patients’ vital signs

• Asia Pacific is expected to register a rapid revenue growth rate during the forecast period due to increasing population and rising prevalence of chronic disease, which led to an increase in demand for care robots

Have a look at Report Description and Table of Contents of Market Report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/roboticare-market

The report further sheds light on the emerging growth opportunities, challenges, market threats, limitations, and factors likely to restrict the growth of the Roboticare market. The report further discusses in detail the market in international waters and the emerging trends in those regions. It also offers insights into the competitive landscape, market drivers, industrial scenario, and the latest product and technological developments to offer a comprehensive overview of the Roboticare market landscape.

Make Payment [Buy your Exclusive copy] @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/983

The Roboticare research report also includes an insightful study of the prominent players of the industry along with their business overview, strategic planning, and business expansion plans adopted by them. This assists the readers and business owners in formulating strategic expansion and investment plans. The report focuses on mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, corporate and government deals, and others. The report also talks about the expansions these prominent players are vying for in the key regions of the market. The report focuses on the detailed analysis of the technological and product developments undertaken by these companies.

The key companies studied in the Roboticare report are:

Sony Corporation, ReWalk Robotics Ltd., Bionik Laboratories Corporation, Cyberdyne Inc., Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc., Rex Bionics Ltd., Intuition Robotics, Hanson Robotics Limited, Hocoma AG, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Myomo, Inc., and ASUSTek Computer Inc.

To get leading market solutions, visit the link below:

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/roboticare-market

Emergen Research has segmented global roboticare market on the basis of technology type, application, end-use, and region:

• Technology Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

o Autonomous Technology

o Semi-Autonomous Technology

• Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

o Rehabilitation Robots

o Emotional Support Robots

o Robotic Nurses

• End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

o Hospitals

o Rehabilitation Centers

o Homecare

• Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

o North America

1. U.S.

2. Canada

3. Mexico

o Europe

1. Germany

2. France

3. U.K.

4. Italy

5. Spain

6. Benelux

7. Rest of Europe

o Asia Pacific

1. China

2. India

3. Japan

4. South Korea

5. Rest of APAC

o Latin America

1. Brazil

2. Rest of LATAM

o Middle East & Africa

1. Saudi Arabia

2. UAE

3. South Africa

4. Turkey

5. Rest of MEA

Radical Features of the Roboticare Market Report:

• The report encompasses Roboticare market overview along with market share, demand and supply ratio, production and consumption patterns, supply chain analysis, and other ley elements

• An in-depth analysis of the different approaches and procedures undertaken by the key players to conduct business efficiently

• Offers insights into production and manufacturing value, products and services offered in the market, and fruitful information about investment strategies

• Supply chain analysis along with technological advancements offered in the report

• The report covers extensive analysis of the trends, drivers, restraints, limitations, threats, and growth opportunities in the Roboticare industry

Request customization of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/983

Thank you for reading our report. For any specific details on customization of this report, please get in touch with us. We will ensure the report you get is well-suited to your needs.

Explore more Emergen Research Reports @ https://www.emergenresearch.com

Feldspar Market

https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2021/03/17/2194952/0/en/Feldspar-Market-Size-to-Reach-USD-1-10-Billion-in-2028-Rising-Demand-in-Glass-and-Ceramic-Production-Applications-will-Drive-the-Industry-Growth-says-Emergen-Research.html

Deep Learning System Market

https://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2021/03/23/2197902/0/en/Deep-Learning-System-Market-Size-to-Reach-USD-93-34-Billion-in-2028-Improvements-in-Computing-Power-and-Reduction-in-Hardware-Costs-will-Drive-the-Industry-Growth-says-Emergen-Rese.html

Digital Payment Market

https://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2021/04/05/2204430/0/en/Digital-Payment-Market-Size-to-Reach-USD-215-88-Billion-in-2028-Growing-Smartphone-Penetration-and-Rising-Preference-for-M-Commerce-are-Key-Factors-Driving-Industry-Growth-says-Eme.html

Weather Forecasting Systems Market

https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2021/04/12/2208508/0/en/Weather-Forecasting-Systems-Market-Size-to-Reach-USD-3-61-Billion-in-2028-Rising-Demand-from-Military-and-Growing-Sea-and-Air-Transportation-are-Some-Key-Factors-Driving-Industry-G.html

Industrial Packaging Market

https://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2021/04/21/2214321/0/en/Industrial-Packaging-Market-to-Reach-USD-76-40-Billion-by-2027-Increasing-Demand-for-Essential-Products-Safety-Issues-and-Urbanization-are-Major-Factors-Influencing-Industry-Growth.html

Desktop 3D Printer Market

https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2020/12/07/2140243/0/en/Desktop-3D-Printer-Market-Size-to-be-Worth-USD-5-129-0-Million-by-2027-Emergen-Research.html

Smart Food Market

https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2021/02/18/2178407/0/en/Smart-Food-Market-to-Reach-USD-940-98-Billion-by-2028-Rising-Awareness-Among-Health-Conscious-Consumers-Regarding-Benefits-of-a-Healthy-Lifestyle-and-Healthy-Eating-Habits-are-Key-.html

About Us:

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.

Contact Us:

Eric Lee

Corporate Sales Specialist

Emergen Research | Web: www.emergenresearch.com

Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756

E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com

Visit for More Insights: https://www.emergenresearch.com/insights

Explore Our Custom Intelligence services | Growth Consulting Services

Facebook | LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs

Read Full Press Release @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/press-release/global-roboticare-market