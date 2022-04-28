Aerostructures Market Revenue Analysis & Region and Country Forecast To 2028

Reports And Data

The defense and aerospace sector is rapidly gaining traction over the recent past and is expected to grow significantly going ahead. Revenue growth is attributed to factors such as increasing border disputes, increasing need for advanced military weapons and systems for land, sea and air, increasing investments to develop technologically advanced aircrafts and space systems. In addition, availability of advanced camera technology for military purposes, rising funds by various public and private sectors for upgrading existing systems and increasing investments to develop crewless airways and UAVs are expected to fuel market growth going ahead.

Leading companies operating in the market and profiled in the report include:

UTC Aerospace Systems, Leonardo S.p.A., Triumph Group, Inc., STELIA Aerospace Group, Spirit AeroSystems, Mahindra Aerostructures Pvt. Ltd., Elbit Systems Ltd., Cyient, Collin Aerospace, and Saab AB.

Regional Outlook:

• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, U.K., Italy, France, Spain, Sweden, BENELUX, Rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of Asia Pacific)

• Latin America (Brazil, Rest of Latin America)

• Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa)

Aerostructures Market Segmentation:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

• Fuselage

• Empennage

• Flight Control Surfaces

• Wings

• Nose

• Nacelle and Pylon

• Others

Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

• Composites

• Alloys

• Metals

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

• OEMs

• Aftermarket

