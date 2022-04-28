Significance Of IoT In Various Industries Makes Notable Influence On The IoT Market Demand

IoT Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s IoT Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, April 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The application of IoT in various industries such as automotive industry is driving the growth of the IoT market growth. The introduction of IoT in the automotive industry has opened up new opportunities for carmakers and consumers worldwide. IoT has become a popular hotspot for varied multifunctional applications in the automotive sector. IoT offers enhanced communication, control and data delivery at any transportation point. Major companies like Mercedes-Benz, Volkswagen, Volvo, Toyota and Google Inc. are increasingly investing in developing smart cars with rich features that offer healthier, more convenient and more enjoyable driving experiences. According to UBS, 12% of the total cars sold in 2030 will be for autonomous taxi fleets with 26 million driverless taxis in operation worldwide, approximately.

Read more on the Global IoT Market Report

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/iot-global-market-report

The global IoT market size is expected grow from $326.90 billion in 2021 to $402.72 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.2%. The growth in the IoT market is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The IoT market share is expected to reach $926.61 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 23.3%.

The IoT devices collect a great deal of data of all types. Managing this data and analyzing it will help maximize its value for the company. Data analytics will help in analysis of IoT data in several areas such as data accuracy in time series, predictive and advanced analytics, data preparation, geospatial and location real-time (logistic data). In 2020, major cloud vendors such as Amazon, Microsoft and Google, are increasingly using data analytics for business improvement and various companies hope to expand their market share with AI algorithms capable of exploiting machine learning and deep learning, allowing businesses to derive more value and make informed decisions from the increasing data volumes.

Major players covered in the global IoT market are Cisco Systems, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, International Business Machine (IBM) Corporation, Google Inc., Hewlett-Packard Enterprise, Amazon Web Services Inc., Bosch Software Innovation GmbH, Huawei Technologies, Intel Corporation, AT & T Inc., Hitachi Data Systems, General Electric, Bright Wolf, C3 IoT, Carriots, Concirrus, Connio, Cumulocity, Davra Networks, Device Insight, EVRYTHNG, Exosite, Autodesk SeeControl, BlackBerry, Accenture PLC, Alcatel-Lucent, Fujitsu Ltd., Dell Inc., PTC Inc., and SAP SE.

TBRC’s global IoT market analysis report is segmented by platform into device management, application management, network management, by end-use industry into BFSI, retail, government, healthcare, manufacturing, transportation, IT and telecom, others, by application into building and home automation, smart energy and utilities, smart manufacturing, connected logistics, smart retail, smart mobility and transportation, others.

IoT Global Market Report 2022 – By Platform (Device Management, Application Management, Network Management), By End Use Industry (BFSI, Retail, Government, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Transportation, IT & Telecom), By Application (Building And Home Automation, Smart Energy And Utilities, Smart Manufacturing, Connected Logistics, Smart Retail, Smart Mobility And Transportation) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides a IoT market overview, forecast IoT market size and growth for the whole market, IoT market segments, geographies, IoT market trends, IoT market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and IoT market shares.

Request for a Sample of the Global IoT Market Report

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=3185&type=smp

Not what you were looking for? Here is a list of similar reports by The Business Research Company:

IoT in Manufacturing Global Market Report 2022 – By Component (Solution, Platform, Service), By Vertical (Energy And Utilities, Automotive, Food And Beverages, Aerospace And Defense, Chemicals And Materials, High-Tech Products, Healthcare), By Platform (Device Management Platform, Application Management Platform, Connectivity Management Platform), By Application (Process Optimization, Predictive Maintenance, Asset Management, Workforce Management, Emergency And Incident Management, Logistics And Supply Chain Management, Inventory Management) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/iot-in-manufacturing-global-market-report

IoT Security Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (Network Security, Endpoint Security, Application Security, Cloud Security), By Application (Healthcare & Life Sciences, Infrastructure & Cities, Industrial System & Sensors, Smart Home & Consumer, Transport & Urban Mobility), By Component (Solution, Services) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/iot-security-global-market-report

IoT Services Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (Professional Services, Managed Services), By Vertical (Manufacturing, Retail, IT & Telecom, Transportation & Logistics, Utilities, Healthcare, Energy), By Application (Smart Buildings, Smart Manufacturing, Smart Transport and Logistics, Smart Healthcare, Smart Retail, Smart Energy ) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/iot-services-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. It has over 200 research professionals at its offices in India, the UK and the US, as well a network of trained researchers globally. It has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services and technology.

Read more about us at https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/about-the-business-research-company.aspx

Call us now for personal assistance with your purchase:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 88972 63534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Check out our:

LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r

Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/

Market Research Products, Services, Solutions For Your Business - TBRC