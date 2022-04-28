Arthritis Monoclonal Antibodies Market Grows At Rate 12% Due To Increasing Prevalence Of Arthritis

Arthritis Monoclonal Antibodies Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Arthritis Monoclonal Antibodies Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, April 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The increasing prevalence of arthritis globally has contributed to the arthritis monoclonal antibodies market growth. According to the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in 2020, the adult percentage of arthritis is 23% in USA which varies by country and osteoarthritis is the most common form of arthritis followed by gout, fibromyalgia and rheumatoid arthritis. According to WHO, the prevalence of rheumatoid arthritis varies between 0.3% and 1% and the worldwide estimates of osteoarthritis include 9.6% men and 18% women. The increased prevalence of arthritis and the demand for personalized medicine is increasing the demand for the arthritis MAbs market.

The global arthritis monoclonal antibodies market size is expected to grow from $44.14 billion in 2021 to $49.44 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.02%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The arthritis monoclonal antibodies market share is expected to reach $66.45 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.7%.

The development of therapeutic monoclonal antibody products is becoming an indispensable tool in the development of the arthritis monoclonal antibody market. Monoclonal antibodies are more efficient than small molecules and peptides in the treatment of arthritis. These are target specific and has good efficiency for disease treatment. These improved treatment options are evident with the launch of a greater number of monoclonal antibody drugs for arthritis.

Major players covered in the global arthritis monoclonal antibodies industry are Johnson & Johnson, Roche, Novartis, Pfizer Inc, AbbVie Inc., Amgen Inc., Genentech, GSK, AstraZeneca PLC, and Mylan N.V.

TBRC’s global arthritis monoclonal antibodies market research report is segmented by drug into remicade, humira, enbrel, rituxan, orencia, actemra, simponi, cimzia, remsima, by application into rheumatoid arthritis, osteoarthritis, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, fibromyalgia, others, by end-user into hospitals, research institutes, others.

Arthritis Monoclonal Antibodies Global Market Report 2022 – By Drug (Remicade, Humira, Enbrel, Rituxan, Orencia, Actemra, Simponi, Cimzia, Remsima), By Application (Rheumatoid Arthritis, Osteoarthritis, Psoriatic Arthritis, Ankylosing Spondylitis, Fibromyalgia), By End-Use (Hospitals, Research Institutes) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides a arthritis monoclonal antibodies market overview, arthritis monoclonal antibodies market forecast arthritis monoclonal antibodies market size and growth for the whole market, arthritis monoclonal antibodies market segments, geographies, arthritis monoclonal antibodies market trends, arthritis monoclonal antibodies market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

