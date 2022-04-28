Inside NYS Aging: Issue 1 (March 2022) Inside NYS Aging is a monthly e-newsletter for New York's network of aging services providers. Click here to subscribe.  Learn more about Inside NYS Aging: Issue 1 (March 2022)

Message from NYSOFA Director Greg Olsen

We are very pleased to launch Inside NYSAging, a newsletter for the aging services network in New York.

This monthly update is intended to provide a more regular and predictable means of keeping you and your staff informed about innovations, programs, and opportunities to serve the public, along with pertinent resources, a schedule of live and taped events, and more.

In the coming months, we look forward to spotlighting your submissions from the field. In the meantime, if you have recommendations for how this newsletter can best support you, please let us know. Write to NYSOFA’s communications team at communications@aging.ny.gov.

Sincerely, Greg Olsen Director New York State Office for the Aging