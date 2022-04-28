Submit Release
News Search

There were 776 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,188 in the last 365 days.

Inside NYS Aging: Issue 1 (March 2022) Inside NYS Aging is a monthly e-newsletter for New York's network of aging services providers. Click here to subscribe.  Learn more about Inside NYS Aging: Issue 1 (March 2022)

Message from NYSOFA Director Greg Olsen

We are very pleased to launch Inside NYSAging, a newsletter for the aging services network in New York.   

This monthly update is intended to provide a more regular and predictable means of keeping you and your staff informed about innovations, programs, and opportunities to serve the public, along with pertinent resources, a schedule of live and taped events, and more.  

In the coming months, we look forward to spotlighting your submissions from the field. In the meantime, if you have recommendations for how this newsletter can best support you, please let us know. Write to NYSOFA’s communications team at communications@aging.ny.gov.  

Sincerely,   Greg Olsen  Director   New York State Office for the Aging  

You just read:

Inside NYS Aging: Issue 1 (March 2022) Inside NYS Aging is a monthly e-newsletter for New York's network of aging services providers. Click here to subscribe.  Learn more about Inside NYS Aging: Issue 1 (March 2022)

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.