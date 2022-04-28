Health Disparities in the Aging: A Four-Part Learning Series Learn more about Health Disparities in the Aging: A Four-Part Learning Series

Submit Release
Health is more than just sickness or its absence. Health equity is more than just a difference in outcomes. These ideas – and how we address them in our practice – all have direct implications for the health and wellbeing of older adults.

NYSOFA and partners offer this new series of mini modules providing knowledge and concrete strategies to address health disparities and meet the needs of the diverse older adults in your community. It is designed for all aging services providers and their staff, from individuals who directly interact with clients to organizational leaders who make important decisions about community services and supports.

Brought to you by the New York State Office for the Aging and the New York State Department of Health in collaboration with Health Forward and with support from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Module 1: Health Disparities in the Aging – An Introduction to Health Equity

Module 2: Health Disparities in the Aging – Health Equity, A Deeper Look

Module 3: Health Disparities in the Aging – Partnership

Module 4: Health Disparities in the Aging – Reaching Populations

