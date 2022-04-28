Blockchain Global Market To Grow At Whopping Rate Of 63% Through 2026

Blockchain Market Report 2022 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Blockchain Global Market Report 2022 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, April 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Blockchain Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the blockchain market size e is expected grow from $5.94 billion in 2021 to $10.13 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 70.6%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. As per TBRC’s blockchain market outlook the market is expected to reach $71.78 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 63.2%. The growing demand for blockchain technology in industries and the public sector is expected to drive the growth of the market.

The blockchain market consists of sales of blockchain technology by the entities that develop this technology. Blockchain is a decentralized ledger or a database that records the data of the organizations in many databases which is called a block over a network called chain connected in peer-to-peer version referred to as node. Blockchain is preferred for its safe, secure and transparent nature.

Global Blockchain Market Trends

Federated blockchain, also called as a consortium blockchain, is expected to be a major trend shaping the blockchain market in the forecast period. Federated blockchain is a private permission type of blockchain, which gives permission for multiple entities to have access to the network by voting or token system. Decentralization is maintained by the prior selection of the authority nodes by the organizations in the network which can exchange the data or information continuously.

Global Blockchain Market Segments

The global blockchain market is segmented:

By Type: Private, Public, Hybrid

By Provider: Application, Middleware, Infrastructure

By Application: BFSI, Telecom and IT, Government

By Geography: The global blockchain market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Blockchain Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides blockchain global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global blockchain global market, blockchain market share, blockchain global market segments and geographies, blockchain global market players, blockchain market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The blockchain global market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Blockchain Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Amazon Web Services, Inc., BTL Group Ltd., r3, Bitfury, IBM, ConsenSys, LeewayHertz, 4IRE Labs, Factom, Synsoft Global, OpenLedger, Inn4Science, Titanium Blockchain, Blockchain Intelligence Group, Blockchangers, ChromaWay, Intellectsoft, Altoros, Deqode, Primechain, SoluLab, Accubits, SheerChain, Espeo, Venture Aviator and Software Mill.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

About The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

