Collaboration Software Market To Cross $15 Billion By 2026 With Increasing Investments In R&D

Collaboration Software Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Collaboration Software Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, April 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Companies are increasingly investing in research and development, which is one of the collaboration software market trends to cater to the needs of the users and enhance coordination amongst the teams. Microsoft, for example, released a free version of the Microsoft Teams software. This software allowed customers to have joint meetings, calls, and talks, along with company security, enforcement, and extra storage and it can be used for the whole organization, regardless of size. Such developments are likely to strengthen market competition among players and consequently increase forecast-period growth in the overall team collaboration software market.

The global collaboration software market size is expected to grow from $12.50 billion in 2021 to $13.03 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.3%. The change in the collaboration software market growth trend is mainly due to the companies stabilizing their output after catering to the demand that grew exponentially during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. The market is expected to reach $15.28 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 4.1%.

Read more on the Global Collaboration Software Market Report

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/collaboration-software-global-market-report

Increasing remote work culture is a major driver for the collaboration software market growth. According to Flexi Jobs’ Remote Work Statistics published in February 2020, major growth was recorded in the number of people working remotely in the USA. The number of people working remotely increased to 159%. The count of people working remotely in the USA increased to 4.7 million or 3.4% of the total population in February 2020. Moreover, the COVID-19 outbreak has forced many companies to streamline work from home which in turn is projected to generate higher demand for the team collaboration software market in the forecast period.

Major players covered in the global collaboration software industry are Citrix Systems Inc., Slack Technologies Inc., Oracle Corporation, IBM Corporation, AT&T Intellectual Property, Cisco System Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Google (Alphabet Inc.), BOX Inc., TeamViewer GmbH, LogMeIn Inc., Zoom Video Communications Inc., SMART Technologies ULC, MindMeld Inc., Adobe Systems Incorporated, Asana, Avaya Inc., Blackboard Inc., OpenText Corporation, Siemens, ABB, Schneider Electric, Eaton, General Electric, CG Power, Meidensha, Citrix, Dropbox, Box, Intralinks Holdings Incorporations and Survey Monkey and IBM.

TBRC’s global collaboration software market analysis report is segmented by software type into conferencing software, communication and coordination software, by deployment into cloud, on-premise, by end-user into IT and telecom, BFSI, retail, healthcare, government, others.



Collaboration Software Global Market Report 2022 – By Software Type (Conferencing Software, Communication and Coordination Software), By Deployment (Cloud, On-premise), By End User (IT & Telecom, BFSI, Retail, Healthcare, Government) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides a collaboration software global market overview, forecast collaboration software market size and growth for the whole market, collaboration software market segments, geographies, collaboration software market trends, collaboration software market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

Request for a Sample of the Global Collaboration Software Market Report

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=3042&type=smp



Not what you were looking for? Here is a list of similar reports by The Business Research Company:

Productivity Software Publishing Global Market Report 2022 – By Application (Usage Tracking, License Management, Advanced Reporting), By Deployment Type (Cloud Based, On-Premises), By End User (BFSI, Manufacturing, Telecommunications, Media & Entertainment, Transportation, Retail) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/productivity-software-publishing-global-market-report

Storage And Backup Software Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (Storage Software, Backup Software), By End User (Banking, Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI), Telecommunication, Consumer Goods & Retail, Media & Entertainment, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Government), By Deployment (Cloud, On-premise) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/storage-and-backup-software-global-market-report

ERP Software Global Market Report 2022 – By Function (Finance, HR, Supply Chain), By Deployment (On Premise ERP, Cloud ERP), By Vertical (Manufacturing and Services, BFSI, Healthcare, Retail, Government Utilities, Aerospace & Defense, Telecom) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/erp-software-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. It has over 200 research professionals at its offices in India, the UK and the US, as well a network of trained researchers globally. It has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services and technology.

Read more about us at https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/about-the-business-research-company.aspx

Call us now for personal assistance with your purchase:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 88972 63534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Check out our:

LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r

Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/

Market Research Products, Services, Solutions For Your Business - TBRC