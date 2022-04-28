Artificial Intelligence Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 26% Through 2026

Artificial Intelligence Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, April 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Artificial Intelligence Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the artificial intelligence market size is expected grow from $44.51 billion in 2021 to $56.89 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 27.8%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. As per TBRC’s artificial intelligence market research the market is expected to reach $142.17 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 25.7%. Growing investment in AI technologies contributed to the artificial intelligence market growth.

The artificial intelligence market consists of sales of the artificial intelligence software and related services. Artificial Intelligence (AI) sometimes referred to as machine intelligence. Artificial intelligence is a wide-ranging branch of computer science-related with building smart machines that can perform tasks that require human intelligence.

Global Artificial Intelligence Market Trends

Automated machine learning is being implemented by many companies. It is quite complicated to apply traditional machine learning models for real-world business problems. The better solution is to use Automated machine learning which allows non-machine learning (ML) experts to use machine learning algorithms without being machine learning wizards.

Global Artificial Intelligence Market Segments

The global artificial intelligence market is segmented:

By Offering: Hardware, Software, Services

By Technology: Machine Learning, Natural Language Processing, Context-Aware Computing, Computer Vision, Others (Image Processing, Speech Recognition)

By End-User Industry: Healthcare, Automotive, Agriculture, Retail, Marketing, Telecommunication, Defense, Aerospace, Media and Entertainment, Others

By Geography: The global AI market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Artificial Intelligence Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides artificial intelligence global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global artificial intelligence global market, artificial intelligence global market share, artificial intelligence market segments and geographies, artificial intelligence global market players, artificial intelligence market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The artificial intelligence market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Artificial Intelligence Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Google, IBM, Baidu, Microsoft, Apple Inc., Ipsoft, NVIDIA corporation, Samsung Electronics Co.Ltd, MicroStrategy Inc., Qlik Technologies Inc, Verint Systems Inc (Next IT Corp), Qualcomm Technologies, Micron Technology, Xilinx Inc, Intel corporation, ARM Holding, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Huawei Technologies Co.Ltd, SAP, Intel, Salesforce, Brighterion, KITT.AI, IFlyTek, Megvii Technology, Albert Technologies, H2O.ai, Brainasoft and Yseop.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

