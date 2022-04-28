Thermal Ceramics Market Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 7.70% - Exclusive Report by Reports and Data

Reports And Data

The latest market analysis report by Reports and Data is titled ‘Global Thermal Ceramics Market – Forecast to 2028. The report offers a comprehensive view

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Reports and Data's Global Thermal Ceramics Market research report is an in-depth investigation that provides an industry-wide overview of existing and emerging growth patterns, end-user analysis, and other key data that has been tested and validated by industry experts and professionals. The report examines the market in terms of importance, share, size, demand and supply, patterns, competitive landscape, industrial chain analysis, and other important factors. The report also provides a detailed outlook for the industry's driving and restraining forces, as well as micro and macroeconomic factors that are expected to influence its development.

The Thermal Ceramics market investigation report assesses the global market for the Thermal Ceramics industry and provides revenue and capability forecasts for the projected period of 2022-2028. The factors that drive the industry's growth are highlighted in the report. The report divides the Thermal Ceramics market into main categories such as forms, applications, end-users, technology, and others for a better understanding. These segments are thoroughly examined in order to provide a more accurate outlook for the global and regional markets. The report also examines the industry's major players, including their product portfolios, company overviews, strategic growth strategies, revenue generation, market share and market size, geographic presence, and development and manufacturing capabilities.

The main obstacle identified in the market that can threaten market growth is the environmental concern linked to refractories. The growing need for recycling refractories should create growth opportunities in the market for industry players.

Key participants include 3M, Ibiden, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Yeso Insulating Products, Morgan Advanced Materials, Isolite Insulating Products, Luyang Energy-Saving Materials, Unifrax, Bnz Materials, and RHI Magnesita N.V., among others.

The ceramic fiber segment has dominated the market and is expected to grow at a fast pace. Insulating bricks are mainly used in glass industries, ceramic industries, aluminum smelting industries, iron and steel industries, non-ferrous metal industries, and industries of electricity production.

They are used in fire doors, insulation of furnaces, individual heat resistant containers, and for heating pipes, in situations of direct exposure to flames, as joints to maintain or maintain deviation from high temperatures.

In the metallurgical industry, they can be used for burner blocks, covers, curtains, emission control, furnace linings, gaskets, expansion joints, hot gas filtration, insulation, mold linings, and nozzle fairings.

Thermal ceramics used for a temperature range of 1,000 to 1,400 °Celsius represented a significant market share.

In the chemical and petrochemical industries, they are used for sound insulation, boilers, recovery of catalysts, fire protection, torches, filtration of hot gases, protection of personnel/equipment, joints, insulation, and others.

The manufacturing segment is expected to experience the fastest growth due to the automotive industry, mainly electric cars. In the production of electricity, they are used for thermal oxidizers, waste incineration, boilers, protection of personnel/equipment, polycrystalline silicon reactors, and others.

The mining and metal processing segment accounted for a significant market share due to intensive use in the processing of ferrous and non-ferrous metals.

Asia-Pacific is expected to experience significant growth due to the growth of the metal processing industry, the automotive industry, and the construction sector in China.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have been segmented into the global Thermal Ceramics market on the basis of Type, Temperature, End-Use Industry, and Region:

Type Outlook

Ceramic Fibers

Insulating Firebricks

End-Use Industry Outlook

Chemical and Petrochemical

Mining and Metal Processing

Manufacturing

Power Generation

Others

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Market Synopsis

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2020 – 2028

Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics

Chapter 4. Thermal Ceramics Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Thermal Ceramics Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market Indicators Analysis

4.2.2. Market Drivers Analysis

4.2.2.1. Rapid Infrastructural Growth In Emerging Economies

4.2.2.2. Increasing Demand For Energy-Efficient Equipment

4.2.2.3. High Growth Potential In Non-Metallic Minerals

4.2.3. Market Restraints Analysis

4.2.3.1. Carcinogenic Content In Ceramic Fibers

4.2.3.2. Environmental Regulations

4.2.3.3. Inefficient Supply Chain Logistics

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

Continued...

