US extends deadline for issuing conclusion on anti-dumping probe into plywood imported from Việt Nam

VIETNAM, April 28 - Illustrative photo. — Photo hanoimoi.com.vn

HÀ NỘI — The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced the extension of the deadline for issuing a final conclusion on the anti-dumping and anti-subsidy tax evasion investigation into hardwood plywood imported from Việt Nam, according to the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT).

Accordingly, the DOC plans to issue the conclusion on October 17 instead of April 20. This is the third extension that the DOC has made on the case, which was launched on June 17, 2020 following a request by the US Customs and Border Protection (CBP).

The MoIT said that the purpose of the investigation is to ensure the efficiency of trade remedies imposed on hardwood plywood of China.  

Therefore, in case Việt Nam's plywood manufacturers and exporters can prove that they are not evading the trade remedy measures the US is applying to China, they will not be subject to the anti-subsidy tax rates.

The MoIT and relevant ministries and agencies have shown close coordination with the DOC in the case, while Vietnamese plywood exporters have worked with the DOC to clarify that they do not aim to evade US’ trade remedy measures.

The ministry advised Vietnamese plywood producers and exporters to continue to keep a close watch on the case and show full cooperation with the US side.

The ministry will also work with US agencies to ensure the case is investigated in an objective and fair manner. — VNS

