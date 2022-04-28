Bình Dương calls for France’s investment in hi-tech projects

VIETNAM, April 28 - The webinar to promote investment from France. — VNA/VNS Photo

BÌNH DƯƠNG — Vice Chairman of the People’s Committee of Bình Dương Province Nguyễn Văn Dành on Tuesday presided over a virtual webinar which aims to promote investment from France.

Addressing the event, Dành said amid the complicated developments of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Vietnamese Government has rolled out measures to bring the pandemic under control and capitalise on chances to speed up socio-economic recovery and development.

Bình Dương authorities have exerted efforts to create the best conditions for firms to resume operation and maintain the supply chain via dialogues and business meetings, particularly a virtual conference with the European Chamber of Commerce in Việt Nam (EuroCham), thereby helping ensure effective operation of foreign companies, including those from France.

France is the second largest foreign direct investment partner of Việt Nam in the European Union with a combined registered capital of more than US$3.6 billion in processing and manufacturing, and real estate.

France boasts strengths in fields that align with Việt Nam’s orientations in foreign investment attraction, Vietnamese Ambassador to France Đinh Toàn Thắng said, expressing his belief that France’s co-operation with Việt Nam and Bình Dương in particular will make strides as the quantity and quality of French businesses investing in the province have been on the rise.

In the future, the neighbour of HCM City - the country's biggest hub - will prioritise high-technology and environmentally friendly projects, financial services and logistics; along with supporting industries and hi-tech agriculture, with an aim to become an innovative centre of the southern key economic zone.

At the webinar, French firms were briefed on the investment climate in Việt Nam and Bình Dương, and viewpoints of French investors in the Vietnamese province. Relevant agencies fielded queries from those who are seeking investment opportunities in the province.

Local authorities pledged to create favourable conditions for foreign investors, including those from France, and maintain regular dialogues with the business community at home and abroad to regulate policies conducive for the province’s development and legitimate benefits of the firms in a timely manner. — VNS