Canada And Saskatchewan Invest In 24 Infrastructure Projects Across The Province

Investments in local infrastructure projects help build inclusive, resilient communities. They create good jobs and business opportunities, address some of the gaps highlighted by the pandemic, and support local climate-related initiatives.

Today, Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities, and Saskatchewan's Government Relations Minister Don McMorris announced more than $35.9 million in federal-provincial funding for 24 new infrastructure projects across Saskatchewan.

The wastewater treatment system in Melville will be expanded thanks to an investment of over $4.3 million from the Government of Canada and more than $3.6 million from the Government of Saskatchewan through the Green Infrastructure Stream. Once complete, this project will result in increased capacity to treat and manage wastewater.

In Moosomin, the water treatment plant will benefit from over $5.4 million in federal funding and more than $4.5 million in provincial funding, resulting in increased access to potable water for the community.

The Rouleau Flats flood protection project in Avonlea will greatly reduce landscape flooding and the associated soil erosion and will help prevent crop loss due to flooding. This project will help rehabilitate ditches and increase culvert capacity, which are important measures in adapting to climate change. The project is eligible for over $2.3 million in federal funding and more than $1.9 million in provincial funding. Funding is conditional on fulfilling all requirements related to consultation with Indigenous groups.

Additionally, the Government of Canada and the Government of Saskatchewan will each invest over $2.3 million in funding to help improve the airport at Sandy Bay. This airport is primarily used to transport workers to mine sites and for general charter and Medevac services. The project will extend the life of the aerodrome by 20-30 years.

The Government of Canada is investing over $18.9 million toward these projects through the Green Infrastructure Stream, the Rural and Northern Communities Infrastructure Stream, and the COVID-19 Resilience Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program, as well as the Canada Community Building Fund. The Government of Saskatchewan is investing over $16.9 million. Funding recipients are contributing over $12.6 million to these projects.

“The 24 projects announced today will enhance Saskatchewan’s wastewater treatment capacity, provide access to clean drinking water, help with flood mitigation, and generate economic activity,” said LeBlanc. “These investments, made possible through collaboration with our Saskatchewan partners, will improve the health and safety of residents and foster community growth for years to come.”

"Our province is proud to support Saskatchewan people through this investment of nearly $17 million that will go toward important projects to enhance water and wastewater infrastructure, and help protect the environment, which will strengthen our communities throughout the province," McMorris said.

"We certainly appreciate our positive working relationships with the provincial and federal governments and their financial support to help move forward Melville's wastewater project," City of Melville Mayor Walter Streelasky said. "Initiatives of this nature may not always get as much notice as other infrastructure projects, but they're so important in helping ensure we continue to have a reliable utility service for our residents and businesses in the area so our community can grow and prosper for years to come."

"Moosomin is a hub community that's home to several key services for southeast Saskatchewan with many area residents working in the agricultural, energy and mining industries," Town of Moosomin Mayor Larry Tomlinson said. "Thanks to this investment from the federal and provincial governments toward the Town of Moosomin's Water Treatment Plant Upgrades project, our community will be better able to support our area residents, businesses, industries and position ourselves for future growth by improving this important infrastructure."

“Funding from the Government of Canada and the Government of Saskatchewan will make it possible to move forward with our landfill closure and decommissioning project, which will help protect the environment and make our community an even better place,” RM of Invergordon No. 430 Reeve Bruce Hunter said. "We appreciate landfill decommissioning projects being eligible under this program and are glad we took the time to apply and encourage other communities to consider doing the same."

The Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program is providing $33.5 billion over 11 years for public infrastructure across Canada. Under this program, provinces and territories prioritize and submit projects to Infrastructure Canada for review. To date, the program has approved more than $20 billion for over 4,500 projects in communities across the country.

