City & Country Pest Control Humanely Removes Unwanted Guests
EINPresswire.com/ -- City & Country Pest Control, a proudly Canadian owned and operated company, is pleased to announce they humanely remove unwanted guests from their clients’ homes and businesses. Their professional team of pest control professionals is available for all types of pest removal, including insects, birds, rodents, and wildlife.
City & Country Pest Control understands the damage unwanted pests can create in a home or business, which is why they proudly offer prompt, reliable pest control services. Their professionals evaluate each client’s area and determine where the pests have made their home. They then humanely remove any pests to ensure homeowners and tenants can live comfortably again without worrying about pests affecting their health or harming the structure of their building.
City & Country Pest Control is fully licensed by the Ontario Ministry of the Environment to give everyone peace of mind that they can handle all types of pest problems without harming the health of the inhabitants. They provide various service programs to ensure homeowners and businesses can enjoy their spaces without sharing them with pests with effective extermination plans, along with maintenance plans to prevent reinfestation.
Anyone interested in learning about how they humanely remove unwanted guests can find out more by visiting the City & Country Pest Control website or by calling 1-866-255-9455.
About City & Country Pest Control: City & Country Pest Control is a Canadian owned and operated full-service pest control company providing efficient services to residential and commercial customers in Brampton, Mississauga, and the Greater Toronto Area. Their professional team uses effective, environmentally friendly pest control methods that remove unwanted pests. They are dedicated to providing their clients with the best quality service to protect their investment and maintain a healthy environment.
Company: City & Country Pest Control
Address: 6-28 Westwyn Court
City: Brampton
Province: Ontario
Country: Canada
Postal Code: L6T 4T5
Toll-free number: 1-866-255-9455
Telephone number: 1-905-455-1102
Email address: info@cityandcountrypestcontrol.com
Horacio
