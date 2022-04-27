NEBRASKA, April 27 - Media Contacts:

Gov. Ricketts’ Statement on the Passing of Senator Rich Pahls

LINCOLN – Today, Governor Pete Ricketts issued a statement on the passing of State Senator Rich Pahls of Omaha.

“Senator Pahls was a dedicated public servant and a great man. He was committed to improving his community, first as an educator and then through elected service. Nebraska lost a true leader today. Susanne and I are praying for the Pahls family, the Millard community, and the countless Nebraskans Sen. Pahls impacted as they mourn his loss.”