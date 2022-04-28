Africa E-Learning Market Report 2022-2027 | Size, Share, Competitive Analysis, Growth and Industry Trends

SHERIDAN, WY, USA, April 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report titled, “Africa E-Learning Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, the Africa e-learning market reached a value of US$ 2.47 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 4.71 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 11.2% during 2022-2027. E-learning is an education system based on formalized teaching that incorporates electronic devices and software to facilitate learning. It is a network that offers different learning abilities to undertake self-paced learning and select a personalized learning environment. E-learning is a cost-effective solution as it provides the student with online access to learning materials, which removes geographical obstacles. This platform also enables students to select from a diverse range of specially designed courses and remotely engage in interactive activities.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Market Trends and Drivers:

The education system in Africa has remained underfunded, with most institutions lacking proper infrastructure and teaching staff. Due to this, governmental authorities across the region have been investing in the creation of a modern education system to provide quality education to children. For instance, the African Virtual University (AVU), a pan-African intergovernmental organization, employs information and communication technology to provide quality education and training in more than 27 countries in Africa. The university has partnered with several African tertiary schools and regional and international NGOs. As a result of such collaborations, there has been a rise in the adoption of e-learning technologies in Africa. This factor is further catalyzed by the increasing sales of smartphones and other consumer electronics in the region, along with the rising digitalization in the education sector.

Africa E-Learning Market 2022-2027 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the Africa e-learning market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

• Via Afrika

• Obami

• Dapt.io

• Eneza Education

• Tutor.ng

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the Africa e-learning market on the basis of product type, technology, sector and country.

Breakup by Product Type:

• Packaged Content

• Services

• Platforms

Breakup by Technology:

• Mobile Learning

• Simulation Based Learning

• Game Based Learning

• Learning Management System (LMS)

• Others

Breakup by Sector:

• K-12 Sector

• Post-Secondary

• Corporate and Government Learning

• Others

Market Breakup by Country:

• South Africa

• Morocco

• Nigeria

• Tunisia

• Kenya

• Others

