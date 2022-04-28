Lingerie Market Report 2021: Exponential Growth by Market Size, Share, Trends and Analysis to 2030

Lingerie Market

Increasing the spending power of the population is a key factor expected to drive market revenue growth

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, April 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest industry analysis report by Reports and Data, titled ‘Global Lingerie Market,’ carefully studies the global lingerie industry and primarily focuses on its core mechanism and major factors influencing industry growth. The lingerie industry report explains the most important aspects of industry including key dynamics such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, threats, challenges, and several micro-economic and macro-economic factors. The report serves as a valuable source of information on the lingerie industry and throws light on its intensely competitive scenario, drawing readers’ focus on the key business growth strategies employed by the key market players. The report’s precise market projections are based on historical, current, and future market contexts. Additionally, the report highlights the forecast global market value, upcoming market trends, gross revenue generation, manufacturer and buyer landscape, available products & services, technological breakthroughs, and end-use industries. The report further offers full coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic on the lingerie industry and its leading segments. It thus highlights the profound changes that took place in this business sphere following the coronavirus outbreak.

Lingerie include undergarments, sleepwear, and other light clothing that are worn for fashionable appeal along with being comfortable and functional. Lingerie are made from lightweight and smooth fabrics such as cotton, lycra, silk, satin, charmeuse, nylon, among others. Keeping the body clean, hygienic, and to provide protection from outer clothing abrasions are important factors of lingerie clothing.

Increasing fashion awareness and growing knowledge regarding best fit among women are some key factors expected to drive market revenue growth. Increasing demand for lingerie having enhanced appeal, comfort, and fit among millennial population are some other factors expected to drive revenue growth of the market. In addition, rapid urbanization and increasing number of working women leading to rise in spending capacity are some factors expected to boost lingerie market.

Regional Segmentation of the Global Lingerie Market:

 North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

 Latin America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Peru

 Asia Pacific

o India

o China

o Japan

o Australia

o Rest of APAC

 Europe

o U.K.

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

 Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o U.A.E

o Rest of MEA

Major Companies in the Market Include:

• Jockey International Inc.

• MAS Holdings

• Victoria’s Secret

• Zivame

• Gap Inc.

• Hanesbrands Inc.

• Hennes & Mauritz AB

• Triumph International Ltd.

• Bare Necessities

• Calvin Klein

• L Brands

• AEO Management Co.

• Yandy LLC

• Marks & Spencer Plc.

• LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton

• Hunkemoller International B.V.

Detailed Segmentation in Our Report:

For the purpose of this report, global lingerie market is segmented on the basis of type, distribution channel, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

• Brassiere

• Knickers

• Shapewear

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

• Online stores

• Offline stores

