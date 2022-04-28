Patty Franco Coaching to be Featured on Close Up Radio

DOBBS FERRY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We are all given a superpower, and we must leverage our superpower to add value to the world.

Patty Franco is an executive coach and the founder of Patty Franco Coaching, where she works with leaders in both entrepreneurial roles and corporate roles to go from surviving to thriving and navigate their career with more ease.

“I'm proud of the courage I exhibited at important moments in my life and my career, and that I took the time to think it through, seek out resources and coaches,” says Patty. “Today, I’m committed to making a difference.”

Patty spent the first 15 years of her career in HR working for Fortune 500 companies. She could have stayed on that path, but the longer she stayed, the more she saw the limitations to her happiness.

And so Patty became the owner of a massage therapy franchise location in New York, but that brought its own challenges.

“I was working seven days a week, 12 hours a day with two small children at the time, and at one point, we were not making any revenue at all,” recalls Patty. “It was very challenging from a physical and mental standpoint. I felt like I wasn't adding value to my family. What good is being away from my young children, if I'm not even bringing in income? In hindsight, I wish I had access to the tools I now use with my clients.”

Still, Patty says the experience was the equivalent of earning a master’s degree in business. Patty learned marketing, sales, recruitment, staffing and payroll. Patty also worked with a coach to figure out how to pivot in her career.

“My coach helped me realize that throughout all of my roles what I loved most was coaching and training and mentoring,” says Patty. “This is my superpower: helping people grow and develop and see their blind spots.”

Patty’s niche is executives who are also parents. She helps them build self-awareness and leverage their strengths for overall success.

“I know how difficult it is when you have to work those late hours and you miss milestones like your child's first steps,” says Patty. “I ask them questions that go deeper than what they probably could do on their own, and may make them uncomfortable, but I do it with love and support.”

Close Up Radio will feature Patty Franco in an interview with Jim Masters on May 2nd at 12pm EDT.

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio.

If you have a question for our guest, call (347) 996-3389

For more information, visit www.pattyfranco.com